What is Xbox Quick Resume and how does it work

Thanks to the power of the new consoles, you can use the Xbox Quick Resume function to seamlessly switch between multiple games, then return to them later in the exact place you left off. By harnessing the capabilities of the Xbox Velocity Architecture, you can place games in a suspended state in an instant, then jump straight back into the action without having to sit through any loading screens or menus to get there. This is a real game changer and means no more waiting around to get started, so if you want to know how Xbox Quick Resume works then we've got all the information right here.

How to set up and use Xbox Quick Resume

Handily, Xbox Quick Resume is automatically enabled by default, so you don't need to do anything to set it up as it's already quietly working away in the background. To use this feature, simply hit the Xbox button then select a new game to play, which will place your current game into a suspended state. When you want to return to a previous game, select it from your library and you'll almost instantly resume from where you left off.

This feature will work seamlessly across multiple games, but if you want to bypass Xbox Quick Resume for whatever reason then you can press the Xbox button and highlight the game from the guide, before pressing the Menu button and choosing the Quit option. This will remove the game from your current Xbox Quick Resume lineup, and the next time you start it you'll need to wait for it to load from scratch.

Does Xbox Quick Resume work with online games

Due to the nature of online games, the way the Xbox Quick Resume function works with them will vary depending on the title. Some games may allow you to jump back into the same game mode you were playing before, perhaps even the same match if you're fast enough, while others may kick you back to the lobby or out of the multiplayer mode entirely. As there's many more variables involved than using Xbox Quick Resume for single player games, your experience will depend on how the developers have set up their online system to deal with suspending and resuming.