Xbox E3 showcase is reportedly happening Sunday, June 13

This year's Xbox E3 showcase is reportedly set for Sunday, June 13. That's according to GamesBeat journalist and noted leaker Jeff Grubb, who got into this year's E3 schedule during a recent stream of the Game Mess Show.

"Microsoft for sure should tell us [the date of its showcase] this week," Grubb said. "And that day is going to be June 13. So, Sunday, June 13. We will have the Xbox showcase." The host went on to narrow down the time of the event to 10am PT / 1pm ET, but acknowledged that he "could be wrong" on that one thing.

This largely checks out with Xbox's E3 showcases from recent years - with the exception of 2020 for reasons which needn't be stated - so it's not a big surprise. That said, it might be useful information to Xbox fans looking for as big a heads-up as possible.

So, that's the unconfirmed when, but what about the what. Microsoft has kept a pretty tight lid on what exactly it has in store for E3 2021, but a recent rumor from a respected leaker says we'll see Xbox reveal a whopping five brand-new games. No word on what to expect there, but the leaker does imply that at least one of the games is coming from either Bethesda Game Studios or a Bethesda-owned studio, like Tango Gameworks or Arkane. A recent interview with Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty confirmed that Xbox and Bethesda are teaming up for a joint conference this summer, so that definitely checks out.

Sadly, Grubb says he doesn't expect to see Elden Ring at this year's E3, but that doesn't mean it's a definite no-show. Grubb goes on to note that well-known From Software insider Omnipotent recently teased that "objects in the mirror are closer than they appear" with reference to Elden Ring. So, anything's possible at this point.

For more on everything on the horizon, head over to our comprehensive guide to the E3 2021 schedule.