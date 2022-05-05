Xbox and Bethesda E3 2022 showcase expected to run for around 90 minutes

The Xbox & Bethesda not-E3 presentation could run for right around 90 minutes.

Last week, Xbox and Bethesda announced their joint games showcase slated for next month on June 12. Right now, a run time hasn't officially been announced for the forthcoming games showcase, but as per the sleuthing from the Twitter user just below, it looks like the presentation could last for roughly 90 minutes.

We don’t have a final show run time yet. But yes typically we end up close to that 90 mins mark. Will keep folks posted as we get closer!May 4, 2022 See more

However, things could easily change. Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg actually replied to the discovery on Twitter, revealing that the show's run time hadn't actually been finalized, but adding that Xbox showcases typically had run for 90 minutes in the past.

If you're wondering why the run time for the Xbox showcase could be so much longer than PlayStation State of Play showcases, you need only look at their scarcity. Whereas PlayStation tends to hold shorter showcases every few months, Xbox typically holds out from regular announcements in favor of blockbuster showcases at major events like E3.

Even though E3 has been cancelled this year, Xbox is still holding its traditional showcase at the same time. This is all against the backdrop of a changing summer games landscape, in which E3 has melted away in relevance over the last few years, only for other events like the Summer Games Fest and Gamescom Opening Night Live to take centre stage.

As for what could be in the supposedly-90-minute showcase from Xbox and Bethesda, look no further than Starfield. It was last year at E3 2021 that we saw the first proper trailer for Bethesda's new RPG, and with the game slated to launch this year on November 11, it's high time we get to see actual gameplay footage at long last.

Check out the full E3 2022 schedule for an overview of when every major gaming event is taking place later this year.