World War Z 1.05 patch notes: New level, New zombie type, weapons changes and enemy fixes

World War Z 1.05 patch notes have arrived detailing all the latest changes as the World War Z Roadmap outlines everything we can expect following the Dead Sea update.The updates been detailed on the Focus Home Interactive forums and fixes a lot of bugs, while adding new content. Pretty much all you could ask for from an update.
Here's all the details on the World War Z 1.05 patch notes
World War Z 1.05 Patch Notes
- Added Tokyo 3 level.
- Added new special zombie that will spawn on all levels.
New Features
- Added private lobbies.
- Added ability to host the game locally in private lobbies. (Only on Xbox and PS4 at the moment, same functionality will be available on PC later)
- Added ability to disable bots in private lobbies.
- Added UI that shows maximum difficulty each level was completed on.
- Added FoV scale slider.
- Added option to change PvP loadout during the game.
AI
- Added feature that will prevent Lurker from spawning near players that are joining the game in progress.
- Tripled delay, which governs how often Lurker can spawn in the exact same position.
- Constant sprinting will now aggro zombies from a bigger distance.
- Reworked “zombie stagger” mechanics. When hit, zombies used to play a long hit animation based on gun caliber and an element of randomness. Now they will play hit animations based on gun caliber and if they are hit repeatedly in a short period. This will make shotguns and fast firing weapons more consistent at staggering zombies.
- AI Director will spawn less primary weapons if players are already carrying tier 3 weapons.
- When AI Director decides to spawn a small wave of zombies, it will contain more zombies, but the wave duration will be shorter.
- Made stealth more consistent across all levels; executing perfect stealth will delay the first wave of non-swarm zombies.
- Increased chance of spawning special zombies in idle state.
Weapons
- Compact SMG. Non-silenced version deals 8% more damage.
- Machine Pistol. Bottom branch version 5 deals 6% more damage.
- Machine Pistol. Increased rate of fire by 9% for all versions.
- Sporting Carbine. Top branch versions deal 5% more damage.
- Sporting Carbine. Bottom branch versions’ mag size is increased by 3.
- Advanced SMG. Non-silenced version 5 deals 5% more damage.
- Advanced SMG. Increased accuracy of both version 4’s.
- Sniper Rifle. Top branch now has a bigger magazine and better handling.
- Sniper Rifle. Bottom branch deals bigger damage with more penetration and accuracy.
- Heavy Sniper Rifle. Reduced projectile size to prevent accidental detonations.
- Revolver. Significantly increased damage. It will be able to kill a zombie on the highest difficulty with 1 shot.
- Double-Barreled Shotgun. Doubled the distance at which damage begins to reduce.
- Double-Barreled Shotgun. Reduced damage in PvP by 8%.
- Secondary Grenade Launcher. Increased max ammo from 3 to 5.
- Improved hit detection in PvP.
- C4 will no longer detonate in midair if hit by a friendly fire (it still can be detonated after it lands on something).
- Fixed some of the visual upgrades not showing up properly in weapon customization screen.
- Fixed some of the weapon variant icons not reflecting actual visual weapon upgrades on that weapon.
- Fixed Pump-Action shotgun displaying LOD model as well as the actual model.
- Fixed gun recoil reset when swapping weapons.
Perks
- Stim Pistol will now prioritize players in downed state when multiple targets are available.
- If multiple players are using “Please Stand Up” perk, only one will trigger if the entire team is down.
- All “Spawn with a Heavy Weapon” type perks will now properly adjust heavy weapons that are picked up during gameplay.
Stability
- Improved performance.
- Fixed several gameplay crashes.
- Fixed several issues causing disconnects when joining friend’s game in progress.
- Fixed issue that was causing 2 players appearing as the same character in game.
Levels
- Fixed a large number of gameplay bugs that were causing inability to progress in levels.
- Made some adjustments to AI Director that will make Moscow 3, Tokyo 2, Jerusalem 1, Jerusalem 3, and NY 3 slightly harder and Jerusalem 2 and Tokyo 1 slightly easier.
- Improved navigation on Moscow 2 level.
- Fixed issue that was causing zombie health scaling to trigger incorrectly for some zombies. In general, this makes Very Hard and Insane difficulties a little bit harder.
General fixes
- Fixed issue that was causing Aim Assist to work even if it was disabled in options.
- Improved pickup selection system when multiple objects could be picked up by player.
- Fixed issue that was causing player to respawn with 0 ammo.
- Fixed issue that was preventing dead players turning into zombies in some cases.
- Added backpacks for character models in “Collection” screen.
- Fixed crash on party leader change during session start countdown.
- Fixed issue that was causing pickup progress bar not to appear in some cases.
- Fixed player and specialization level display sync in scoreboard and in lobby.
- Fixed Barricade defense kit icon display on HUD.
- Backstory unlocked UI indicator will no longer display if you have already unlocked the backstory video.
- Fixed issue that was causing some weapons to deal less damage with explosive ammo active in PvP.
- Fixed friendly/enemy player overhead marker not appearing in some cases.
- Fixed “Floor is Lava” trophy not triggering correctly.
- Player will no longer drop defense kits when picking up C4 charges in Japan 2 level.
PC Difficulty
- Zombies are harder to stagger on Very Hard and Insane difficulty (PC only).
- Zombies take 25% less damage from body shots on Insane difficulty (PC only).
- Reduced player revive timer from 40 to 20 on Insane difficulty (PC only).
PC Specific Fixes
- Fixed friend list displayed as empty for some of the players.
- Fixed issue with rebinding Sprint button on right shift button.
- Added Animation Quality slider that adjusts animation LODs, number of ragdolls and number of dead bodies in general.
- Slightly reduced time to kill other players in PvP for all weapons.
Vulkan
- Improved Vulkan performance.
- Improved Vulkan stability.
- Fixed GPU idle calculations in benchmark mode.
- Fixed blood decals rendering when using Vulkan.
- Fixed flickering on some objects when using Vulkan.