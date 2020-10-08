Wonder Woman 1984 director responds to rumours the movie will go direct to streaming

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has responded to rumours that her superhero sequel could go straight to streaming platforms and bypass a cinema release – and she wasn’t having any of it.

Jenkins tweeted: “Direct to streaming is not even being discussed. We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theater business.”

Jenkins has been consistently vocal about her support for the cinema industry. In a new interview, she told Reuters news agency: "If we shut this down, this will not be a reversible process. We could lose movie theatre-going forever."

Wonder Woman 1984’s release has gone through substantial delays, with the original release date being December 2019. Warner Brothers then moved the sequel forward to November that year, before a non-pandemic delay to June 2020. Following the coronavirus outbreak, the movie was pushed to August, then October, and finally to Christmas 2020.

After it was announced that the film wouldn’t hit the big screen until Christmas Day, Jenkins voiced her support for cinemas again, saying: "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer.”

She added: “With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!"

Jenkins’ much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Wonder Woman will see Gal Gadot and Chris Pine reprise their roles as Diana Prince and Steve Trevor. Villains Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah are played by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal and SNL veteran Kristen Wiig, respectively. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also have supporting roles. We can think of worse people to spend Christmas with.

