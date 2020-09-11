Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed until Christmas

Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed, again (again).

Previously set for October 2, The Wall Street Journal first reported that a decision had been made to shift the DC sequel starring Gal Gadot further into 2020. Warner Bros. has since confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will reach cinemas on Christmas Day in the United States.

Director Patty Jenkins said of the delay: “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for Wonder Woman 1984 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich added: “Patty Jenkins is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

Despite previous reports signalling that a Wonder Woman delay could push back Dune, Warner Bros are apparently keeping the sci-fi epic's current release date of December 18. There are no plans for either to release digitally or on-demand as Warner Bros. – who also released Tenet – are wanting a cinema release.

Wonder Woman 1984, more than most, has been dealt a bad hand when it comes to delays. Originally scheduled for December 1, 2019, it was pushed up to November 2019, and later delayed into the early summer window of June 5, 2020. From there, coronavirus concerns took hold and saw it retreat into August and, recently, October. Now, its release date is Christmas Day 2020.

The news of Wonder Woman’s delay follows on from two key moments that felt like Diana’s big return was given the greenlight: the release of Tenet and WW84’s FanDome panel, which included a new trailer and the first real look at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.

DC has several new superhero movies on the horizon: Black Adam, The Batman, and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are all set for 2021. At this rate, Wonder Woman could follow suit.