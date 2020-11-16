Wonder Girl TV series starring Latina hero in the works at CW

The CW is working on a Wonder Girl TV series that will explore the back/origin story of Yara Flor, the new Wonder Woman of DC's upcoming Future State publishing line. Notably, this will be the first Latina superhero in a DC TV series.

As reported by Deadline, the series is being written by Dailyn Rodriguez, herself the daughter of Cuban immigrants and co-executive producer of Queen of the South and Night Shift. Rodriguez is executive producing alongside longtime DC-CW producer Greg Berlanti (under Berlanti Productions), the writer behind TV series including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, You, and Titans. Sarah Schechter and David Madden are also involved as executive producers.

Yara Flor, created by Future State: Wonder Woman writer/artist Joëlle Jones, is a Latina Dreamer and daughter of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God. And if that sounds like a recipe for a superhero, that's because it most definitely is. After discovering that she's Wonder Girl, Yara is forced to grapple with her newfound responsibility of protecting the world from those that would see it destroyed.

As our pals at Newsarama reported on Monday, Wonder Girl is also getting her own comic book, which will likewise tell the story of the new Wonder Woman's contemporary career as Wonder Girl. Future State: Wonder Woman #1 is set to release on January 5 and introduce Yara Flor for the first time.

Timing on the release of the Wonder Girl series isn't clear just yet, but here are some new TV shows to keep you busy while you wait.