The Witcher season 2 announced by Netflix

While we're still some weeks away from the first season of The Witcher Netflix series landing, the streaming service has already announced that the show has been renewed for a second season.

The series, based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's expansive book series, will star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. While The Witcher has also gone on to be a successful gaming franchise, the series will be an adaptation of the original source material.

Variety reports that The Witcher season 2 will begin production in London early next year, with eight new episode planned to debut in 2021. Meanwhile, the eight episode season 1 will premiere on Netflix December 20. To no-one's surprise, Cavill will return as Geralt, while Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan along have been confirmed as returning as with as Yennefer and Ciri, respectively.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said of the announcement: “I am so excited that before viewers dive into season one, we are already able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, and to showcase more of the amazing work that our cast and crew have delivered.”

The main trailer for the first season of The Witcher showcased the series' huge budget, teasing a show that could match Game of Thrones in sheer scale.

We still have a few weeks left before the Witcher Netflix series debutes online. In the meantime, why not check out the best shows on Netflix?