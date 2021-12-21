Will there be RTX 30-series restocks over Christmas?

With Christmas coming ever closer as we burn through December, should you expect an RTX 30-series restock over the festive period? While we don't have a definitive answer of things to give you, our time spent tracking the likes of RTX 3070 stock and RTX 3080 stock (among others) has helped us to identify a few key patterns.

We'll begin by reiterating that any of the coveted RTX 30-series line of graphics cards are incredibly difficult to get your hands on and have been since the video card family dropped back in November 2020. Hope was briefly on the horizon back in June of this year, but now those fabled refreshed models, such as RTX 3060 series stock, have become just as elusive now, too.

With that said, securing some of the best graphics cards for gaming this holiday season isn't impossible if you know exactly where to look, and fortunately, we at least know what's worked before and where RTX 30 series stock is most likely to appear next. Nothing's guaranteed, we're not clairvoyant (that we know of), but this is our best educated guess when it comes to finding RTX 30-series stock over Christmas. It ultimately comes down to one particular retailer that's done right by us now for months - Best Buy.

Will there be RTX 30-series restocks at Best Buy? Best Buy has been our go-to for RTX 30-series restock events ever since the summer, as the retail chain typically holds some form of stock drop at either the beginning or end of the month. We've yet to see any major activity come into force in December as of yet, and we're currently only a few days away from Christmas, so it stands to reason that an RTX 30-series restock event could very well be on the horizon. Since November, we have noticed an uptick in RTX 30-series restocks through partner cards (GPUs not manufactured by Nvidia) as opposed to the Founders Edition originals which means that the overall prices can vary widely. The one thing we can tell you, however, is that you will be paying the respective MSRP regardless and not the current online market rate, which has continued to climb steadily since the summer with no signs of slowing down.

RTX 30-series | (Check stock at Best Buy) RTX 30-series | (Check stock at Best Buy)

Given how this retailer has been the most reliable for RTX 30-series restocks in all their forms, it's definitely worth checking in and seeing what's available, as we've seen RTX video cards selling for MSRPs more frequently recently.



How to check for RTX 30-series stock at Best Buy

A way to check for RTX 30-series stock at Best Buy was uncovered by reliable source Twitter user @GPUrestock, who is perhaps most known for breaking the story about the in-store RTX 30 series restock event which happened at the big-box chain on October 1. Through utilizing the website's advanced search functionality, you can sometimes see specific RTX 30-series stock at specific stores which would otherwise be hidden from the basic online search tools.

Despite being unveiled early into October, the source has confirmed as recently as mid-December that this trick still works, with several followers posting their Best Buy RTX 30-series hauls as proof, with receipts. We think it's worth a try if you happen to live locally enough to any store locations which could have Founders Edition or partner card RTX 30 series at much more reasonable prices than the online market does.

Did you give up on the "in stock trick"? It still works 👀💫 https://t.co/0SNdCZV4tGDecember 13, 2021 See more

Check for RTX 30-series stock at other retailers

RTX 30-series | (Check stock at Amazon) RTX 30-series | (Check stock at Amazon)

The world's largest online retailer has had a fleeting amount of RTX 30-series partner cards available over the past few months. Those that appear for their respective MSRPs are never around for long, usually 30 seconds if that, so act fast if you see something at a decent rate.



RTX 30-series | (Check stock at Newegg) RTX 30-series | (Check stock at Newegg)

Newegg has been one of the cheaper options for partner cards over the past few months, though stock of any kind is few and far between right now. We recommend checking in often for any signs of life just in case as December wraps up.



Still unsure of what to get a friend or family member as a present over the festive period? Our best gifts for gamers guide has all you need to make the most out of the Christmas sales as the fabled day comes closer.

If you're interested in fleshing out your setup this Christmas then we recommend the best gaming desks and best gaming chairs for maximum comfort into the new year.