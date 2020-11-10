Where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today: these retailers have launch day stock

Xbox Series X stock is here for launch day in the UK, but it's going to be tough trying to find stock, but we're here to help. A quick read of this article and you'll be well versed and prepared in terms of how to find an Xbox Series X deal. We'll also be tracking down the latest Xbox Series S deals if you're after the budget version of the console.

With Covid-19 ruining plans to head into town to pick up a console, online retailers are your only option today to buy an Xbox Series X. And we'd advise checking out the retailer links below and keep trying your luck by refreshing the page as much as possible until stock pings into life.

To make that easier for you, we've rounded up some quick links here to take you directly to the right pages at retailers to keep you abreast of the stock and in the best place possible on launch day.

Xbox Series X stock: retailers

Update: Ok, we're after 8am now and we're seeing stock come and go almost at random at stores. Even if it says sold out, we're finding sometimes just refreshing the screen shows the consoles as back in stock, so do keep trying. Otherwise so far today, stock has been pretty disappointing at most stores.

Away from those direct links to retailers, our price-finding tech is constantly scouring the internet for the latest prices, no matter where you are, for both the consoles. We'd certainly advise checking out the links above as you'll be able to see the most up-to-date picture of what's happening. We'd certainly avoid most eBay prices for now too as they're all a bit overpriced.

