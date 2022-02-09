West Side Story gets Disney Plus release date following multiple Oscar nominations

West Side Story has its date with Disney Plus: the Best Picture nominee is coming to the streamer on March 2.

As per Disney, the Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story (the second adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical after the 1961 original) will be available in the U.S. and "most international countries" on that date.

As a bonus, a one-hour special titled "Something’s Coming: West Side Story – A Special Edition of 20/20" is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

This comes off the back of a solid seven Academy Award nominations for West Side Story ahead of this year’s Oscars ceremony. It’s been given the nod for Best Picture alongside the likes of The Power of the Dog and Belfast; Steven Spielberg is part of the Best Director shortlist, while Adriana DeBose is being heavily tipped to take home the Best Supporting Actress award on March 27.

It continues Disney Plus’ pattern of being the home of some cinema releases you may have missed first time around. The King’s Man is now on Disney Plus in the UK, while Encanto landed on the streamer across the holiday period.

One Oscar nominee that won’t be joining West Side Story anytime soon, however, is Spider-Man: No Way Home. That’s due to streaming service Starz holding a streaming deal with Sony. It’s set to land on there, instead of Netflix or Disney Plus, within the next six months.

