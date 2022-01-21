Two of 2021's most-overlooked movies are coming to streaming sooner than expected

December was, understandably, dominated by the likes of The Matrix: Resurrections and Spider-Man: No Way Home. So you may have missed out on two of the more interesting releases that month. But don’t worry if you missed them: both are hitting streaming services in February.

Nightmare Alley, the latest movie from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro, is heading to HBO Max and Hulu on February 1.

The neo-noir thriller sees Bradley Cooper play a carnival worker with an eye for the high life – who aims to line his pocket with his next mark: tycoon Ezra Grindle. Nightmare Alley also boasts an exceptionally deep cast beyond Cooper, including Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, and Rooney Mara.

The King’s Man, a prequel to the Kingsman series, is also coming to streaming. Set during World War One, Ralph Fiennes stars as Kingsman founder Orlando, the Duke of Oxford, in a tale filled with intrigue, action, and the oddest fight scene this side of St. Petersburg.

In the US, it’s available on Hulu on February 18. Those in the UK and Ireland get it slightly earlier as part of their Disney Plus subscription on February 9.

Neither film, sadly, made a dent at the theatrical box office. Nightmare Alley grossed just shy of $10 million, while The King’s Man took in a more sizeable $95m. Their early arrivals on to streaming, then, gives audiences a chance to catch a film they likely didn’t have a chance to see first time around – all from the comfort of their own homes.

For more on what's coming to streaming (and cinemas) in 2022, check out our movie release dates guide.