Weird Cyberpunk 2077 glitch has V standing through a car’s roof with no pants on

One very strange Cyberpunk 2077 bug involves V's ass and t-posing.

Below, you can check out someone on Twitter that stumbled across a very peculiar bug in Cyberpunk 2077 over the weekend. It turns out that player character V can sometimes t-pose through the roof of their car, sometimes without their trousers on, baring it all for Night City to see.

This is currently my favorite Cyberpunk bug. Driving around and seeing my characters bare ass t-posing through the car. pic.twitter.com/9frIi4XDveDecember 13, 2020

This isn't an isolated incident, however. In the replies to the original tweet above, plenty of other Cyberpunk 2077 players have reported coming into contact with the bug, including the pretty hilarious one just below involving a bare-ass V t-posing on top of a motorbike. That takes some serious skill.

ASSUME THE POSITION OF POWER pic.twitter.com/F1KYeU31TvDecember 13, 2020

This is just one of the numerous bugs or glitches we've seen pop up over Cyberpunk 2077 over the weekend. It's safe to say there's a fair few bugs on all platforms for CD Projekt's game, and for a complete roundup of the bugs we've seen so far, you can head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 bugs list for more.

Earlier today on December 14, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt issued an apology through the game's official Twitter account. CD Projekt's leadership apologized for the state of the game on PS4 and Xbox One, with bugs and glitches running rife on both platforms, and have pledged updates to fix these problems as well as refunds.

