Watchmen could return for more seasons, hints statement from HBO

HBO has announced that they are reclassifying Watchmen as a "Limited Series" rather than a "Drama Series", adding that “any possible future installments” will be labelled the same. Yes, that means a second season could be coming – and we couldn’t be more excited.

Watchmen was a huge critical success for HBO, with the sequel/remix to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ beloved 1980s comic series’ being named the fourth best show of 2019 by GamesRadar+.

Showrunner Damon Lindelof previously stated the series would be a self-contained story, adding that he wouldn’t be involved in future installments, but wouldn’t mind if HBO continued without him. Should the series continue – as hinted at by the new announcement – then the possibility of revisiting the same world in an anthology-style series, like that of Fargo or American Horror Story, seems highly possible.

Whilst he isn’t keen to do more, it’s clear that Lindelof enjoyed his time working on Watchmen and is happy with the self-contained story they have told on the show. He previously confessed to our sister publication Total Film that he thinks Alan Moore is a genius, calling him "the greatest writer in the comic medium and maybe one of the greatest writers of all time."

Here’s the statement from HBO in full: "We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments."

Whilst it remains unlikely that HBO will continue Watchmen without Lindelof, this statement certainly confirms that the possibility is there – and hopefully any future seasons could answer our questions after that Watchmen ending. You can watch all of season one on Sky or NowTV.