How to watch Dune online - where to stream the sci-fi epic from home

Want to watch Dune online? Don't worry, it's easy - depending on where you are in the world, anyway. If you're based in the USA, you can stream Dune now on HBO Max if you don't fancy taking a trip to your local movie theater. As for everyone else, well, it is a bit tricker.

First up, the facts: US fans that want to watch Dune online can do so by signing up to HBO Max's Ad-Free tier at $14.99 per month (the cheaper $9.99 version doesn't include access to Warner Bros. premieres). Although this is the streaming service's premium option and costs more, there's nothing stopping you from knocking your membership down to the basic $10 HD option once you've been able to stream Dune. Just remember, it includes ads and doesn't allow you to see the Matrix 4 in December.

HBO Max (Ad-Free): $14.99 per month

As for everyone else (including UK and Australian readers), we've got bad news: you can't watch Dune online anywhere. In fact, it's a cinema-only release outside of the USA so will require a physical trip to the theater. You'll almost certainly be able to stream Dune eventually, but not yet. Indeed, we can't see it arriving on services like Sky before 2022.

Let's get into specifics, shall we?

How to watch Dune - USA

You can stream Dune right now on HBO Max, and it should be available for a month or so before disappearing back into the ether. But remember, you'll need the Ad-Free version of the service to watch Dune; the movie isn't available on the cheaper $9.99 tier. Fortunately, there's plenty of other cool shows and films to watch with your subscription - we'd say HBO Max is one of the best streaming services in the USA at the moment thanks to the likes of Friends, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984, The Sopranos, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Lovecraft Country, Rick & Morty, and more.

How to watch Dune - UK

Image Can you watch Dune online in the UK? Sadly, no - it's currently impossible to see the movie in ol' Blighty without heading to the cinema. That should change in a few months when the film's theatrical run ends, but we'd be surprised if it turned up before late December this year or early 2022. When it does eventually arrive, you should be able to stream Dune via Sky packages or the Sky-owned Now. That's because Sky has the rights to stream HBO content and Warner Bros. movies at the moment, so we're unlikely to get HBO Max in Britain for a few years yet.

How to watch Dune - Canada

Image Sorry, friends - you can't watch Dune online in Canada yet. Even though it's sure to appear on a streaming service eventually, it's a theater-only release right now. More specifically, you won't be able to stream Dune until the film's theatrical run is over, which is a minimum of 45 days at the moment. Where will it appear once that theatrical run is finished, then? Our vote would be Crave, as that service is often the home of HBO content.

How to watch Dune - Australia

Image Unfortunately for Australian fans, it's impossible to stream Dune online at the moment - the film is a cinema-only release. Due to various pandemic-induced delays, it's also being held back until December 2. You will be able to watch Dune online via streaming services eventually, though. While that won't be until the movie's theatrical run is over, you can expect it to arrive at some point in 2022.

Is Dune worth watching?

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Legendary)

Is Dune worth signing up to HBO Max for, or should you wait until it appears for less on other streaming services? In our opinion, it's definitely worth the sub. As we said throughout our five-star Dune review, it's the adaptation fans have always wanted. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (he of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 fame), this sci-fi epic mixes political intrigue with a great coming-of-age story set against a sprawling desert backdrop.

Taking place in gorgeous locations that double for the far-flung planet of Arrakis, the story (which revolves around control of the universe's most powerful drug, known as 'spice') is suitably rich. It excels at world-building, too; like we mentioned in our review, this is "science fiction to get utterly lost in." And because it's simply the first part of a longer story, there should be plenty more to come.

