Ubisoft confirms Watch Dogs Legion with a short teaser, promises an E3 2019 reveal

Cue the "It's Happening!" gifs. After multiple leaks, including yesterday's product listing from Amazon, Ubisoft has confirmed that Watch Dogs Legion is indeed real, is set in London, and will be revealed as one of its E3 2019 games next week.

The publisher announced the news with a short but brief teaser trailer posted on the official Watch Dogs Twitter account, alongside the words "God Save the NPCs. Reveal at E3."

This seems to confirm that, true to the rumours we've heard, Watch Dogs Legion will let you play as any NPC in the open world, which is also implied by its "Legion" moniker. That riff on the British idiom of "God Save the Queen", meanwhile, pretty much guarantees the new Blighty backdrop of a near future London.

The trailer itself is merely 10 seconds of the Watch Dogs logo, now differentiated with a shade of deep red that doesn't look too dissimilar from the same red colouring seen in the Union Jack flag.

A series of numbers and letters can be spotted in the bottom left hand corner, but it's unclear if this is teasing anything, or connected to something else in the Watch Dogs universe, which we last hacked our way through in 2016's Watch Dogs 2.

We'll be seeing a lot more from Watch Dogs Legion once the E3 2019 schedule begins later this week, with the Ubisoft E3 2019 conference beginning on Monday, June 10 at 1PM PST/9PM BST, so stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for more info as it arrives.

