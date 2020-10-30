During an early story mission, you're asked to photograph evidence in Watch Dogs Legion, but the game doesn't explain how. So if you're wondering how to take a picture in Watch Dogs Legion, here's what you need to know. While you can take photos at any point during Watch Dogs Legion, including selfies of your character, by either pressing both sticks in on controller or hitting the 9 key on PC, when you're asked to photograph evidence you might need to do something completely different. It's something different entirely, and we've got it sussed for you. Here's everything you need to know about ow to take a picture and photograph evidence in Watch Dogs Legion.

Watch Dogs Legion - how to take a picture and photograph evidence

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When you're given the task to photograph evidence as part of making some boroughs defiant like the City of London, the game doesn't really tell you how to do that. If you can't access the area on foot to take a photo with the photo mode, you need an alternative method

To photograph evidence, you essentially need to reach the area with either a News Drone. Fly it inside the building and to the designated area marked on the map, then it'll prompt you to take a photo. That's all there is to it! Don't worry about flying the drone back out again because DedSec will be able to remotely download the photo you took.

You need to do this for a mission to get inside King's Cross Station, along with multiple propaganda missions, so it's handy to get yourself familiarised with the process early on. If you can't find a News Drone to hijack, try doing something out of the ordinary in the street, like punching someone or crashing a car. A News Drone should swiftly turn up and you can promptly hack it. Cheers, GBB!