You can watch Disney Plus UK right now with this neat tip

Action stations everyone, it seems possible to watch Disney Plus UK right now with a neat trick. And before you say it, no, this isn't a joke. Some clever soul has discovered that anyone who pre-ordered the service via the £50 promotional deal can log in and watch straight away when using a VPN. We're still not over having to wait four months for Disney Plus in the first place, so this is a welcome twist.

As well as being able to watch Disney Plus UK right now (and save over £20 compared to the regular annual cost of paying monthly instead), this workaround seems to give you access to the US version of the service. In other words, you'll be able to watch all of The Mandalorian rather than having to wait for episodes to be aired individually on this side of the pond. What's more, it'll give you access to each season of The Simpsons as well. That's pretty significant in and of itself; it appears that Springfield's favourite family aren't making the jump to UK Disney Plus just yet, so this may be your only way to catch up in the short-term.

All you need to do is choose a VPN (or 'Virtual Private Network') and sign up. We've thrown in a link to our favourite one below. Besides keeping your data safe, ExpressVPN lets you watch Disney Plus UK right now because it's able to get around a practice called 'geoblocking'. This is where certain games, shows, or movies are restricted by region. Overcoming that is really helpful when you're on holiday and want to keep up with shows you'd normally be able to watch at home.

Although it's an added cost, it's definitely worth considering if you don't want to wait any longer for Disney Plus (and enjoy all of The Mandalorian and The Simpsons now). Plus there are lots of other benefits to VPN such as extra privacy and security features on your devices and access to geo-locked content around the world.