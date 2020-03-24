Here's every show and movie available on Disney Plus UK at launch

After months of being jealous of our neighbours across the Atlantic enjoying Disney Plus, finally, the streaming service has come to the UK. That means we can stream The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Clone Wars season 7, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in all their glory from the comfort of our bedrooms.

But what's actually available to stream on Disney Plus UK? Well, there's an absolute heap of movies and TV shows waiting for you to start up. Below, find a full list of everything available on Disney Plus UK at launch.

Firstly though, if you don't want to work through this enormous list, we can lend a hand. We've already rounded up the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, as well as simply the best Disney movies of all time.

So, without further ado, here's a list of every movie and TV show available on Disney Plus UK at launch.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Original movies:

Lady And The Tramp

Star Girl

Timmy Failure

Togo

One Day

Original shows:

Be Our Chef (27 Mar)

Clone Wars

Diary Of A Future President

Disney Fairytale Weddings

Disney Insider

Encore!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

Marvel Hero Project

Pick Of The Litter

Shopclass

The Imagineering Story

The Mandalorian

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Shorts

Family Sundays

Forky Asks A Question

Lamp Life

One Day At Disney

Pixar In Real Life

Short Circuit

Sparkshorts

Disney Movies:

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians Ii: Patch's London Adventure

102 Dalmatians

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

The Absent-minded Professor

The Adventures Of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures Of Huck Finn

The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr Toad

African Cats

The African Lion

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Aladdin And The King Of Thieves

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Alice In Wonderland (1951)

Alice In Wonderland (2010)

Alice Through The Looking Glass

Alley Cats Strike (Disney Channel)

America's Heart & Soul

Amy

Annie (1999)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Aristocats

Atlantis: Milo's Return

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Babes In Toyland

Bambi

Bambi Ii

Bears

The Bears And I

Beauty And The Beast (1991)

Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Beauty And The Beast-the Enchanted Christmas

Bedknobs And Broomsticks

Bedtime Stories

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Benji The Hunted

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

The Big Green

Big Hero 6

The Biscuit Eater

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole (1979)

Blackbeard’s Ghost

Blank Check

Bolt

Born In China

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

Brink! (Disney Channel)

Brother Bear

Brother Bear 2

Buffalo Dreams (Disney Channel)

Cadet Kelly (Disney Channel)

Can Of Worms (Disney Channel)

Candleshoe

Casebusters

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat From Outer Space

Cheetah

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls

Chicken Little

Chimpanzee

Christopher Robin

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella (2015)

Cinderella Ii: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cinderella Iii: A Twist In Time

College Road Trip

The Color Of Friendship (Disney Channel)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen

Cool Runnings

The Country Bears

Cow Belles (Disney Channel)

Crimson Wing

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Darby And The Little People

Davy Crockett And The River Pirates

Davy Crockett, King Of The Wild Frontier

Dinosaur

Disney Adventures In Babysitting (2016) (Disney Channel)

Disney Avalon High (Disney Channel)

Disney Bad Hair Day (Disney Channel)

Disney Camp Rock (Disney Channel)

Disney Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam (Version 1) (Disney Channel)

Disney Cloud 9 (Disney Channel)

Disney Dadnapped (Disney Channel)

Disney Den Brother (Disney Channel)

Disney Descendants

Disney Descendants 2 (Disney Channel)

Disney Freaky Friday (2018)

Disney Frenemies (Disney Channel)

Disney Geek Charming (Disney Channel)

Disney Girl Vs. Monster (Disney Channel)

Disney Good Luck Charlie Christmas! (Disney Channel)

Disney Hatching Pete (Disney Channel)

Disney How To Build A Better Boy (Disney Channel)

Disney Invisible Sister (Disney Channel)

Disney Kim Possible

Disney Lemonade Mouth

Disney Let It Shine

Disney Minutemen

Disney Princess Protection Program

Disney Secret Of The Wings (Aka: Disney Tinker Bell And The Secret Of The

Wings)

Disney Sharpay Fabulous Adventure

Disney Skyrunners

Disney Tangled Before Ever After

Disney Teen Beach 2

Disney Teen Beach Movie

Disney The Cheetah Girls One World (Disney Channel)

Disney The Suite Life Movie

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place The Movie

Disney Zombies

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney's Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama

Disney's Leroy & Stitch

Disney's Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Disney's Teacher Pet

Disney The Kid (2000)

Don’t Look Under The Bed (Disney Channel)

Double Teamed (Disney Channel)

Doug 1st Movie

Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo (2019)

Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-off (Disney Channel)

Eight Below

Emil And The Detectives

The Emperor's New Groove

Escape To Witch Mountain

The Even Stevens Movie (Disney Channel)

Expedition China

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia 2000

The Finest Hours

First Kid

Flubber

The Fox And The Hound 2

The Fox And The Hound

Frank And Ollie

Frankenweenie (2012)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Frozen

Full-court Miracle (Disney Channel)

Fun And Fancy-Free

Fuzzbucket

The Game Plan

Genius (Disney Channel)

George Of The Jungle

George Of The Jungle 2

Get A Clue (Disney Channel)

G-force

The Ghosts Of Buxley Hall

Glory Road

Go Figure (Disney Channel)

Going To The Mat (Disney Channel)

A Goofy Movie

Gotta Kick It Up (Disney Channel)

The Great Mouse Detective (Aka: Adventures Of The Great Mouse Detective)

The Great Muppet Caper

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Greyfriars Bobby

Growing Up Wild

Gus

Hacksaw

Halloweentown (Disney Channel)

Halloweentown High (Disney Channel)

Halloweentown Ii: Kalabar's Revenge (Disney Channel)

Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3d

Hannah Montana The Movie

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Heavyweights

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Hercules (1997)

High School Musical (Disney Channel)

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Hocus Pocus

Holes

Home On The Range

Homeward Bound Ii: Lost In San Francisco

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Honey, I Blew Up The Kid

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Horse Sense (Disney Channel)

Hounded (Fka: The Dog House) (Disney Channel)

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Ii

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (Animated) (1996)

Ice Princess

I'll Be Home For Christmas

The Incredible Journey ('63)

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget Ii

Into The Woods

Invincible

Iron Will

John Carter

Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

Johnny Tsunami

Jonas Brothers: The 3d Concert Experience

The Journey Of Natty Gann

Jump In!

Jumping Ship

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book (Anim) (1967)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Jungle Cat

Justin Morgan Had A Horse

Kronk’s New Groove

Lady And The Tramp (1955)

Lady And The Tramp Ii: Scamp Adventure

Life Is Ruff

Life-size 2

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (2005)

The Lion King 1 ½ (2004)

The Lion King Ii: Simba’s Pride (1998)

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid Ii: Return To The Sea

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

The Living Desert

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

The Lone Ranger (2013)

The Love Bug

Luck Of The Irish

Maleficent

The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

Mars Needs Moms

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins Returns

Max Keeble's Big Move

Mcfarland, USA

Meet The Deedles

Meet The Robinsons

Melody Time

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas (2004)

The Mighty Ducks

Mighty Joe Young

Million Dollar Arm

The Million Dollar Duck

Miracle

Miracle At Midnight

Miracle In Lane 2

Moana (Aka: Vaiana)

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Monkey Kingdom

Motocrossed (Fka: 12th Lap)

Mr Boogedy

Mr. Magoo

Mulan (1998)

Mulan Ii (2005)

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

Muppet Treasure Island

Muppets Most Wanted

The Muppets

My Favorite Martian

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

Newsies

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Now You See It (Disney Channel)

The Odd Life Of Timothy Green

Old Dogs

Old Yeller

Oliver & Company

Once Upon A Mattress

One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)

One Magic Christmas

Operation Dumbo Drop

The Other Me

Oz The Great And Powerful

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Perri

Peter Pan (1953)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Phantom Of The Megaplex

Piglet’s Big Movie

Pinocchio (1940)

The Pirate Fairy (Aka: Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Mans Chest

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

The Pixar Story

Pixel Perfect (Aka: Loretta Modern)

Planes

Planes: Fire & Rescue

Pocahontas

Pocahontas Ii: Journey To A New World

Pollyanna

The Poof Point

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie

The Prince And The Pauper

The Prince And The Pauper (Featurette)

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time

The Princess And The Frog

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Princess Diaries

Prom

The Proud Family Movie

Queen Of Katwe

Quints

Race To Witch Mountain

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Read It And Weep

Ready To Run

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School's Out

Recess: Taking The 5th Grade

The Reluctant Dragon

Remember The Titans

The Rescuers Down Under

The Rescuers

Return From Witch Mountain

The Return Of Jafar

Return To Halloweentown

Return To Never Land

Return To Oz

Right On Track (Aka: The Ender Sisters)

A Ring Of Endless Light

Rip Girls

Robin Hood (1973)

The Rocketeer

The Rookie

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos (1943)

Sammy, The Way-out Seal

Santa Buddies

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Santa Clause

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

SavingMr. Banks

The Scream Team

The Search For Santa Paws

The Secret Of The Magic Gourd

Secretariat

Secrets Of Life

The Shaggy D.a.

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

Shipwrecked

Sky High

Sleeping Beauty

Smart House

Snow Dogs

Snow Leopards: The Ghosts Of The Mountains

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

Space Buddies

Starstruck

Stepsister From Planet Weird

Stitch! The Movie

The Story Of Robin Hood And His Merrie Men

The Strongest Man In The World

Stuck In The Suburbs

Sultan And The Rock Star

Super Buddies

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

The Sword In The Stone

Tall Tale

Tangled (2010)

Tarzan (1999)

Tarzan Ii (2005)

That Darn Cat (1997)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

The Thirteenth Year (Disney Channel)

Those Calloways

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Tiger Cruise (Aka: Voyage)

The Tigger Movie

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The Neverbeast

Tinker Bell And The Lost Treasure

Tom And Huck

Tomorrowland

Treasure Buddies

Treasure Island

Treasure Of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tron

Tron: Legacy

Tru Confessions (Disney Channel)

Tuck Everlasting

Twas The Night....... (Disney Channel)

Twitches

Twitches Too

The Ugly Dachshund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Underdog

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Up, Up And Away (Disney Channel)

The Vanishing Prairie

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Whispers: An Elephant's Tale

White Fang

The Wild (2006)

Wings Of Life (Aka: Pollen)

Winnie The Pooh

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie The Pooh: Springtime With Roo (Home Video) (2004)

Wreck-it Ralph

Wrinkle In Time, A (2018)

Xiong Mao Hui Jia Lu (Aka: Trail Of The Panda)

Yellowstone Cubs

You Lucky Dog

You Wish! (2003) (Disney Channel)

The Young Black Stallion

Zapped

Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century (Disney Channel)

Zenon: The Zequel (Disney Channel)

Zenon: Z3

Zootopia (Aka: Zootropolis)

(Image credit: Disney)

Pixar movies:

Brave

A Bug’s Life

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Coco

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

Incredibles 2

Inside Out

Monsters University

Monsters, Inc.

Ratatouille

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Up

Wall-e

Pixar shorts:

The Adventures Of Andre & Wally B.

Air Mater

Auntie Edna

The Blue Umbrella (2013)

Boundin

Bugged

Burn-e

Day & Night

Dug’s Special Mission

El Materdor

For The Birds

George And A.j.

Geri's Game

Hawaiian Vacation

Heavy Metal Mater

Hiccups

Jack-jack Attack

Knick Knack

La Luna

Lava

The Legend Of Mordu

Lifted

Lou

Luxo Jr.

Mater And The Ghostlight

Mater Private Eye

Mater The Greater

Mike’s New Car

Monster Truck Mater

Moon Mater

One Man Band

Partly Cloudy

Party Central

Partysaurus Rex

Piper

Presto

Radiator Springs 500 1/2

Red’s Dream

Rescue Squad Mater

Riley’s First Date?

Sanjay’s Super Team

Small Fry

Spinning

Time Travel Mater

Tin Toy

Tokyo Mater

Unidentified Flying Mater

Your Friend The Rat

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Marvel movies:

Ant-man

Ant-man And The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer

Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pulp To Pop!

Marvel’s Avengers: Age Of Ultron

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Marvel’ s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Marvel’s The Avengers

Thor

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor: The Dark World

The Wolverine (2013)

X2

X-men

X-men Origins: Wolverine

X-men: Days Of Future Past

X-men: The Last Stand

Marvel shows:

Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 23-44)

Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 45-66)

Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 67-88)

Marvel’s Runaways (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

Marvel’s Runaways (Yr 2 2018/19 Eps 11-23)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-52)

Hulk And The Agents Of S.m.a.s.h. (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-52)

Marvel Comics X-men (Yr 2 1993/94 Eps 14-26)

Marvel Comics X-men (Yr 3 1994/95 Eps 27-45)

Marvel Comics X-men (Yr 4 1995/96 Eps 46-70)

Marvel Comics X-men (Yr 5 1996/97 Eps 71-76)

Marvel Ultimate Spider-man (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 27-52)

Marvel Ultimate Spider-man: Web-warriors (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 53-78)

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-52)

Marvel’s Avengers: Ultron Revolution (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 53-78)

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 27-52)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Yr 2 2010/11 Eps 27-52)

Marvel Comics Spider-man (1995) (Yr 1 1995/96 Eps 1-65) Aka New Spider-man

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-man Vs. The Sinister 6 (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 79-104)

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 79-104)

Marvel’s Agents Of SHIELD (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 89-110)

Marvel Comics X-men (Yr 1 1992/93 Eps 1-13)

Spider-man Unlimited (Yr 1 1999/00 Eps 1-13)

Spiderwoman (Yr 1 1979/80 Eps 1-16)

Marvel Comics The Incredible Hulk (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-21)

Marvel’s Agents Of SHIELD (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-22)

Spider-man And His Amazing Friends (Yr 1 1982/83 Eps 1-24)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-26)

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

Fantastic Four (Yr 1 1994/95 Eps 1-26)

Hulk And The Agents Of S.m.a.s.h. (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

Iron Man (Yr 1 1994/95 Eps 1-26)

Marvel Ultimate Spider-man (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

Marvel’s Spider-man (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-26)

Spider-man (1981) (Yr 1 1981/82 Eps 1-26) (Aka: Spider-man 5000)

Super Hero Squad Show, The (Yr 1 2009/10 Eps 1-26)

Marvel’s Ultimate Comics (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-4)

Marvel Rising: Initiation (Shorts) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

Marvel’s Ant-man (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

Marvel’s Spider-man (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

Marvel’s Agent Carter (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-8)

Marvel’s Inhumans (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-8)

Marvel’s Agent Carter (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 9-18)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (Shorts) (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-10)

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy (Shorts) (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 11-16)

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-12)

Disney Phineas And Ferb: Mission Marvel (Tv Special)

Disney Phineas And Ferb: Phineas And Ferb Star Wars (Tv Special)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Star Wars movies:

Empire Of Dreams: The Story Of The Star Wars Trilogy (Extended Hv Version)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars shows:

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-5)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-5)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-13)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 14-26)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (Shorts) (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-16)

Star Wars Forces Of Destiny (Shorts) (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 17-32)

Star Wars Rebels (Shorts) (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-4)

Star Wars Rebels (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-15)

Star Wars Rebels (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 16-37)

Star Wars Rebels (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 38-59)

Star Wars Rebels (Yr 4 2017/18 Eps 60-74)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions (2014/15 Eps 1-13)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps 1-22)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 23-44)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 45-66)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 4 2011/12 Eps 67-88)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Yr 5 2012/13 Eps 89-108)

Star Wars Specials:

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash Of The Skywalkers

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid On Coruscant

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel Of The Skywalkers

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape From The Jedi Temple

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race For The Holocrons

Disney shows:

Boy Meets World (Yr 1 1993/94 Eps 1-22)

Boy Meets World (Yr 2 1994/95 Eps 23-45)

Boy Meets World (Yr 3 1995/96 Eps 46-67)

Boy Meets World (Yr 4 1996/97 Eps 68-89)

Boy Meets World (Yr 5 1997/98 Eps 90-113)

Boy Meets World (Yr 6 1998/99 Eps 114-135)

Boy Meets World (Yr 7 1999/00 23 Eps 136-158)

Chip and Dale and Rescue Rangers (Yr 1 1989/90 Eps 1-65)

Darkwing Duck (Yr 1 1991/92 Eps 1-78)

Darkwing Duck (Yr 2 1992/93 Eps 79-91)

Disney Andi Mack (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-13)

Disney Andi Mack (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 14-39)

Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-19)

Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 20-45)

Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 46-67)

Disney Austin & Ally (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 68-87)

Disney Best Friends Whenever (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-19)

Disney Best Friends Whenever (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 20-32)

Disney Big City Greens (Shorts) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-7)

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (Shorts) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-21)

Disney Bizaardvark (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 22-42)

Disney Bunk'd (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-21)

Disney Bunk'd (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 22-42)

Disney Bunk'd (Yr 3 2017/18 Eps 43-58)

Disney Captain Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 101-120)

Disney Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts) (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-18)

Disney Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts) (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 19-36)

Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-63)

Disney Doc Mcstuffins (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 64-92)

Disney Doc Mcstuffins: Toy Hospital (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 93-120)

Disney Ducktales (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-15)

Disney Ducktales (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

Disney Elena Of Avalor (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-10)

Disney Elena Of Avalor (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

Disney Elena Of Avalor (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-51)

Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-21)

Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 22-51)

Disney Girl Meets World (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 52-72)

Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 1 2009/10 Eps 1-26)

Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 2 2010/11 Eps 27-56)

Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 3 2011/12 Eps 57-79)

Disney Good Luck Charlie (Yr 4 2012/13 Eps 80-100)

Disney Gravity Falls (Shorts) (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-17)

Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-20)

Disney Gravity Falls (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 21-41)

Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-26)

Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 2 2006/07 Eps 27-56)

Disney Hannah Montana (Yr 3 2008/09 Eps 57-86)

Disney Hannah Montana Forever (Yr 4 2009/10 Eps 87-101)

Disney Henry Hugglemonster (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-26)

Disney Henry Hugglemonster (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 27-49)

Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-26)

Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 27-64)

Disney Jake And The Never Land Pirates (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 65-100)

Disney Jessie (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

Disney Jessie (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 27-54)

Disney Jessie (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 55-81)

Disney Jessie (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 82-101)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-20)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes (Shorts) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-20)

Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-29)

Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 30-55)

Disney K.C. Undercover (Yr 3 2016/17 Eps 56-81)

Disney Kickin It (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

Disney Kickin It (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 22-45)

Disney Kickin; It (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 46-67)

Disney Kickin It (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 68-85)

Disney Lab Rats (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-20)

Disney Lab Rats (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 21-46)

Disney Lab Rats (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 47-72)

Disney Lab Rats: Bionic Island (Yr 4 2014/15 Eps 73-98)

Disney Lab Rats: Elite Force (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-16)

Disney Legend Of The Three Caballeros (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-13)

Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-21)

Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 22-45)

Disney Liv And Maddie (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 46-65)

Disney Liv And Maddie: Cali Style (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 66-80)

Disney Mickey And The Roadster Racers (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-26)

Disney Mickey Mouse (Shorts) (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-19)

Disney Mickey Mouse (Shorts) (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 20-39)

Disney Mickey Mouse (Shorts) (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 40-57)

Disney Mickey Mouse (Shorts) (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 58-76)

Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 2 2007/08 Eps 27-65)

Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 66-100)

Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 4 2011/12 Eps 101-122)

Disney Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 5 2013/14 Eps 123-132)

Disney Miles From Tomorrowland (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-30)

Disney Miles From Tomorrowland (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 31-55)

Disney Milo Murphy's Law (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-21)

Disney Minnie's Bow-toons (Shorts) (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-10)

Disney Minnie's Bow-toons (Shorts) (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 11-20)

Disney Minnie's Bow-toons (Shorts) (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 21-40)

Disney Muppet Moments (Shorts) (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-41)

Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 1 2007/08 Eps 1-26)

Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 27-65)

Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 66-100)

Disney Phineas And Ferb (Yr 4 2012/13 Eps 101-136)

Disney Puppy Dog Pals (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

Disney Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-26)

Disney Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 27-50)

Disney Raven’s Home (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-13)

Disney Raven’s Home (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 14-34)

Disney Shake It Up (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-21)

Disney Shake It Up (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 22-52)

Disney Shake It Up (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 53-78)

Disney Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-23)

Disney Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 24-45)

Disney Sofia The First (Yr 1 2012/13 Eps 1-25)

Disney Sofia The First (Yr 2 2013/14 Eps 26-56)

Disney Sofia The First (Yr 3 2014/15 Eps 57-86)

Disney Sofia The First (Yr 4 2015/16 Eps 87-116)

Disney Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-13)

Disney Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 14-35)

Disney Take Two With Phineas And Ferb (Shorts) (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-10)

Disney Tangled: The Series - Short Cuts (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-4)

Disney Tangled: The Series (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-25)

Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-28)

Disney The Lion Guard (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 29-58)

Disney The Lodge (Yr 1 Eps 1-10)

Disney The Lodge (Yr 2 Eps 11-25)

Disney The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody (Yr 3 2006/07 Eps 66-87)

Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 1 2008/09 Eps. 1-21)

Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 2 2009/10 Eps 22-51)

Disney The Suite Life On Deck (Yr 3 2010/11 Eps 52-73)

Disney Tron: Uprising (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-18)

Disney Vampirina (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-25)

Disney Vampirina Ghoul Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-7)

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 1 2007/08 Eps 1-21)

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 2 2008/09 Eps 22-51)

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 3 2009/10 Eps 52-81)

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place (Yr 4 2010/11 Eps 82-110)

Disney’s Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 1 1985/86 Eps 1-13) (Bvi-tv)

Disney’s Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 2 1986/87 Eps 14-21) (Bvi-tv)

Disney’s Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 3 1987/88 Eps 22-29) (Bvi-tv)

Disney’s Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 4 1988/89 Eps 30-39) (Bvi-tv)

Disney’s Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 5 1989/90 Eps 40-47) (Bvi-tv)

Disney’s Adventures Of The Gummi Bears (Yr 6 1990/91 Eps 48-65) (Bvi-tv)

Disney’s Doug (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-26)

Disney’s Doug (Yr 2 1997/98 Eps 27-34)

Disney’s Doug (Yr 3 1998/99 Eps 35-65)

Disney’s Ducktales (Yr 1 1987/88 Eps 1-65)

Disney’s Ducktales (Yr 2 1989/90 Eps 66-95)

Disney’s Ducktales (Yr 3 1990/91 Eps 96-100)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

Disney’s Kim Possible (Yr 1 2001/02 Eps 1-21)

Disney’s Kim Possible (Yr 2 2002/03 Eps 22-52)

Disney’s Kim Possible (Yr 3 2004/05 Eps 53-65)

Disney’s Kim Possible (Yr 4 2006/07 Eps 66-87)

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch: The Series (Yr 1 2003/04 Eps 1-39)

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch: The Series (Yr 2 2004/05 Eps 40-65)

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (Yr 1 2005/06 Eps 1-26)

Disney’s Mighty Ducks (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-26)

Disney’s Quack Pack (Yr 1 1996/97 Eps 1-39)

Disney’s Recess (Intl Version) (Yr 1 1997/98 Eps 1-13)

Disney’s Recess (Intl Version) (Yr 2 1998/99 Eps 14-26)

Disney’s Recess (Intl Version) (Yr 3 1999/00 Eps 27-65)

Disney’s Teacher's Pet (Yr 1 2000/01 Eps 1-13)

Disney’sTeacher's Pet (Yr 2 2001/02 Eps 14-39)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Yr 1 1992/93 Eps 1-13)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Yr 2 1993/94 Eps 14-22)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Yr 3 1994/95 Eps 23-30)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-10)

Gargoyles (Yr 1 1994/95 Eps 1-13)

Gargoyles (Yr 2 1995/96 Eps 14-65)

Gargoyles (Yr 3 1996/97 Eps 66-78)

Goof Troop (Yr 1 1992/93 Eps 1-78)

Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts) (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-4)

Lion King Timon & Pumbaa (Intl. Version) (Yr 1 1995/96 Eps 1-25)

Lion King Timon & Pumbaa (Intl. Version) (Yr 2 1996/97 Eps 26-46)

Lion Kings Timon & Pumbaa (Intl. Version) (Yr 3 1998/99 Eps 47-85)

Lizzie Mcguire (Yr 1 2000/01 Eps 1-31)

Lizzie Mcguire (Yr 2 2001/02 Eps 32-65)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-52)

The Muppets (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-16)

The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (Intl Vers) (Yr 2 1989/90 Eps 27-32)

The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (Intl Vers) (Yr 3 1990/91 Eps 33-42)

The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (Intl Vers) (Yr 4 1991/92 Eps 43-50)

The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh (Intl Version)(Yr 1 1988/89 Eps 1-26)

Pj Masks (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-26)

Pj Masks (Yr 2 2017/18 Eps 27-52)

So Weird (Yr 01 1998/99 Eps 01-13)

So Weird (Yr 02 1999/00 Eps 14-39)

So Weird (Yr 03 2000/01 Eps 40-65)

Soy Luna (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-80)

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody (Yr 1 2004/05 Eps 1-26)

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody (Yr 2 2005/06 Eps 27-65)

That’s So Raven (Yr 1 2002/03 Eps 1-21)

That’s So Raven (Yr 2 2003/04 Eps 22-43)

That’s So Raven (Yr 3 2004/05 Eps 44-78)

That’s So Raven (Yr 4 2005/06 Eps 79-100)

Violetta (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-80)

Shorts:

The Art Of Skiing

The Band Concert

Beach Picnic

Bearly Asleep

Beezy Bear

The Big Bad Wolf

Boat Builders

Bone Bandit

Canine Caddy

Chef Donald

Chip An' Dale

Clock Cleaners

Corn Chips

Destino

Donald's Golf Game

Donald's Tire Trouble

Ferdinand The Bull

Flowers And Trees

Food For Feudin'

Frankenweenie (1984)

Frozen Fever

The Goddess Of Spring

The Golden Touch

Grand Canyonscope

Grasshopper And The Ants

Hawaiian Holiday

The Hockey Champ

How To Fish

How To Swim

Inner Workings

Lend A Paw

The Little Matchgirl

The Little Whirlwind

Lonesome Ghosts

Mickey Down Under

Mickey’s Birthday Party

Mickey’s Christmas Carol (Featurette)

Mickey’s Delayed Date

Mickey’s Rival

Mickey’s Trailer

Mr. Duck Steps Out

Mr Mouse Takes A Trip

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (Theatrical)

The Old Mill

The Olympic Champ

Pluto And The Gopher

Pluto's Christmas Tree

Pluto's Surprise Package

Pluto's Sweater

Rescue Dog

Santa’s Workshop

The Simple Things

Society Dog Show

Steamboat Willie

Super Rhino

Three Blind Mouseketeers

Three Little Pigs (1933)

Three Little Wolves

Thru The Mirror

Toby Tortoise Returns

The Tortoise And The Hare

Trailer Horn

Tugboat Mickey

The Ugly Duckling (Color Remake-1939)

Winter Storage

The Wise Little Hen

Ye Olden Days

Specials:

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Disney The Wizards Return: Alex Vs. Alex (Tv Special)

Disney Under The Sea: A Descendants Short Story

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

The Wonderful World Of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live!

National Geographic movies:

Atlantis Rising

Before The Flood

Diana: In Her Own Words

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

The Flood

Free Solo

Into The Grand Canyon

Into The Okavango

Jane

Kingdom Of The Blue Whale

Miracle Landing On The Hudson

Paris To Pittsburgh

Science Fair

National Geographic shows:

America’s National Parks (Yr 1 Eps 1-8)

Brain Games (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-3)

Brain Games (Yr 2 2012/13 Eps 4-15)

Brain Games (Yr 3 2013/14 Eps 16-25)

Brain Games (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 26-35)

Brain Games (Yr 5 2014/15 Eps 36-45)

Brain Games (Yr 6 2014/15 Eps 46-51)

Brain Games (Yr 7 2015/16 Eps 52-57)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-13)

Dr K’s Exotic Animal Er (Yr 1 2014/15 Eps 1-6)

Dr K’s Exotic Animal Er (Yr 2 2015/16 Eps 7-14)

Dr K’s Exotic Animal Er (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 15-22)

Dr K’s Exotic Animal Er (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 23-30)

Dr K’s Exotic Animal Er (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 31-40)

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 1 2013/14 Eps 1-6)

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 2 2014/15 Eps 7-16)

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 3 2015/16 Eps 17-24)

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 4 2016/17 Eps 25-32)

Dr Oakley, Yukon Vet (Yr 5 2017/18 Eps 33-40)

Drain The Oceans (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

Great Migrations (Yr 1 2010/11 Eps 1-6)

The Incredible Dr Pol (Yr 1 2011/12 Eps 1-4)

The Incredible Dr Pol (Yr 2 2011/12 Eps 5-20)

The Incredible Dr Pol (Yr 3 2012/13 Eps 21-26)

The Incredible Dr Pol (Yr 4 2013/14 Eps 27-36)

The Incredible DrPol (Yr 5 2013/14 Eps 37-46)

One Strange Rock (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-10)

Origins: The Journey Of Humankind (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-8)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-6)

Supercar Megabuild (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-10)

Supercar Megabuild (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 11-18)

Wild Yellowstone (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-2)

Year Million (Yr 1 2016/17 Eps 1-6)

National Geographic specials:

Bizarre Dinosaurs

Breaking2

Earth Live

Easter Island Unsolved

Giants Of The Deep Blue

How Dogs Got Their Shape

Incredible! The Story Of Dr Pol

Journey To Shark Eden

Kingdom Of The Apes: Battle Lines

Man Among Cheetahs

Mars: Inside Spacex

Mission To The Sun

Planet Of The Birds

Sea Of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures

Secrets Of Christ's Tomb: Explorer Special

Secrets Of The King Cobra

Sharks Of Lost Island

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed

The Lost Tomb Of Alexander The Great

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron

Tree Climbing Lions

Winged Seduction: Birds Of Paradise

World’s s Greatest Dogs

(Image credit: Fox)

Other movies:

10 Things I Hate About You

12 Dates Of Christmas

Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

Aliens Of The Deep

Avatar

Because Of Winn-dixie

Big Business

Camp Nowhere

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen 2

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2

Flicka

Garfield A Tail Of Two Kitties

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Jack

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Life With Mikey

Mrs. Doubtfire

Never Been Kissed

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

Richie Rich's Christmas Wish (1998) (Aka: A Christmas Story)

Rookie Of The Year

Roving Mars

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

Splash

Strange Magic

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Teen Spirit

The Last Song

The Mistle-tones

The Sound Of Music

Three Days (2001)

Three Men And A Baby

Three Men And A Little Lady

Turner & Hooch

While You Were Sleeping

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Willow

You Again

Other shows:

Just Like Me! (Yr 1 2015/16 Eps 1-21)

Just Like Me! (Yr 2 2016/17 Eps 22-71)

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Yr 1 2017/18 Eps 1-26)

The Simpsons (Yr 1 1989/90 Eps 1-13)

The Simpsons (Yr 2 1990/91 Eps 14-35)

The Simpsons (Yr 3 1991/92 Eps 36-59)

The Simpsons (Yr 4 1992/93 Eps 60-81)

The Simpsons (Yr 5 1993/94 Eps 82-103)

The Simpsons (Yr 6 1994/95 Eps 104-128)

The Simpsons (Yr 7 1995/96 Eps 129-153)

The Simpsons (Yr 8 1996/97 Eps 154-178)

The Simpsons (Yr 9 1997/98 Eps 179-203)

The Simpsons (Yr 10 1998/99 Eps 204-226)

The Simpsons (Yr 11 1999/00 Eps 227-248)

The Simpsons (Yr 12 2000/01 Eps 249-269)

The Simpsons (Yr 13 2001/02 Eps 270-291)

The Simpsons (Yr 14 2002/03 Eps 292-313)

The Simpsons (Yr 15 2003/04 Eps 314-335)

The Simpsons (Yr 16 2004/05 Eps 336-356)

The Simpsons (Yr 17 2005/06 Eps 357-378)

The Simpsons (Yr 18 2006/07 Eps 379-400)

The Simpsons (Yr 19 2007/08 Eps 401-420)

The Simpsons (Yr 20 2008/09 Eps 421-441)

The Simpsons (Yr 21 2009/10 Eps 442-465)

The Simpsons (Yr 22 2010/11 Eps 466-487)

The Simpsons (Yr 23 2011/12 Eps 488-509)

The Simpsons (Yr 24 2012/13 Eps 510-531)

The Simpsons (Yr 25 2013/14 Eps 532-553)

The Simpsons (Yr 26 2014/15 Eps 554-575)

The Simpsons (Yr 27 2015/16 Eps 576-597)

The Simpsons (Yr 28 2016/17 Eps 598-619)

The Simpsons (Yr 29 2017/18 Eps 620-640)

The Simpsons (Yr 30 2018/19 Eps 641-663)

Other specials:

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade