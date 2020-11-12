How to get the Warzone RC-XD killstreak with the new Detection contract and Radioactive Cache

If you want to get the Warzone RC-XD killstreak then there are a few steps you'll need to complete before you can blow people up from a distance. This new Cold War killstreak has been recently added to Call of Duty Warzone and requires you hunt down a particular Detection contract in order to locate the Radioactive Cache it's in before you can use it. So read on to find out what to look for and how to get a RC-XD in Warzone.

1. Look for a Radiation symbol on the Warzone map when you drop in

(Image credit: Activision)

In order to get the Warzone RC-XD you'll have to find this symbol on the map. It leads to a special contract called Detection that starts the process off so you'll have to start here.

2. Pick up the Warzone contract Detection

(Image credit: Activision)

If you survive the drop and reach the marker on the map you'll find a contract called Detection you can pick up. When you do this you'll be given a special heartbeat sensor that will track the RC-XD's radiation signature rather than a human heartbeat. That's because it's in a Radioactive Cache. Probably because Black Ops Cold War is set in the 80s and as everyone knows everything was radioactive back then.

3. Use the Heartbeat sensor to find the Warzone RC-XD killstreak

(Image credit: Activision)

Using the Detection Heartbeat sensor will ping the Radioactive Cache and RC-XD killstreak location, so follow its directions - obviously keeping an eye out for enemies and just trying to stay alive. Assuming you make it without dying you'll find a yellow crate labeled as a Radioactive Cache.

(Image credit: Activision)

Pop the Radioactive Cache open and you'll find the Warzone RC-XD killstreak inside. Find somewhere safe to deploy it and enjoy the booms. Just remember that if you don't find anyone to blow up before the battery runs out you'll lose it and have nothing to show for your efforts.

(Image credit: Activision)

