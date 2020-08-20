Here's the Warzone Nuke bunker code in Park for the Day 6 Black Ops Cold War teaser

Day 6 takes us to the Warzone nuke bunker in Park. The F8 location on the map has loads of loot and... a massive Russian nuclear missile. We now know Call of Duty 2020 is definitely Black Ops Cold War, and the Soviets are up to something in Verdansk.

The latest clue filled Warzone bunker revealed by the pawntakespawn teaser site has a few documents and photos scattered around, but it really is all about that nuke. It's in a room full of Soviet symbols and control desks and gives off a real old school vibe. What it all means in full is still to be unraveled from all the clues in this, and all the other, Warzone bunkers.

Warzone nuke bunker code for Park

Day 6's pawntakespawn clue is a video of 1981 historical footage that coughs up a code directing you F8 on the map when you play it. That's right on the southern coast by Park. It's so far south it's almost in the sea and can be a bit of a pain to drop to depending on the plane's course.

Better image sorry: pic.twitter.com/6A0DTlTpGBAugust 19, 2020

Warzone nuke bunker location in Park

The F8 location will almost put you in the sea so set a marker on the road side of Park between the hill and the ocean. The bunker you're after is set in the hillside so unless you're actually dropping in from the sea it's hard to see until almost the last minute.

The best way to reach the bunker by air is to fly over the large Styor Spomenik war memorial and turn back to the road between it and the sea. As you pass over the memorial you'll see the bunker set into the rocks near a burned out van.

There's another yellow barred door inside the bunker so you'll have to interact with the keypad to enter the code from the Pawntakespawn site:

60274513

Inside is a large room usually full of loot, as well as documents, photos and other clues. There's even a model rocket on on a desk with big Launch vibes as it looks a lot like the Soyuz 11A511 the original multiplayer map craft was modeled on:

However, the big deal is through the little side corridor in another room. Here you'll find more loot as well as a massive, real, nuclear missile in a control room. There's a Soviet emblem on the wall, old school TV screens and a real 80s vibe to the whole set up. Big question is: will it launch?

