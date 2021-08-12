Venom 2 delayed to October

Venom 2 has been delayed to October 15.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Sony Productions has now pushed Venom: Let There Be Carnage from its previous September 24 release date to mid-October. The film was originally scheduled for October 2020 and then delayed to June 2021 and again to September . With this delay, it's now been pushed back a full 12 months.

The latest delay comes just under two weeks after the release of the film's new trailer , which sets up Cletus Kasady and his own alter-monster-ego Carnage as the big bad. Director Andy Serkis previously described the Venom films as being separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe , which makes it especially interesting to see how Venom is built up as a character and how other monsters are pitted against him and Eddie Brock. In most films, the heroes would be gunning for Venom and Eddie, but here you almost get worried for the man-eating little guy at times.

"What people say all the time is the relationship between Eddie and Venom is… I just want to spend more time with those guys," as producer Matt Tolmach said in an interview with Cinema Blend . "And that's such a testament to Tom Hardy, who obviously played both parts ... And the heart of Venom was always the relationship between Eddie and Venom."

Production upsets haven't stopped Venom lead Tom Hardy from thinking about Venom 3 . "A third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio were really, really pleased with [Let There Be Carnage]," Hardy told Esquire in a recent interview.