Valheim merchant - How to find Haldor the trader

The Valheim merchant, Haldor, is an elusive bugger. Valheim is entirely procedurally generated,so you can never guarantee a trader spawn, but there are ways to increase your chances of finding him. At the time of writing, Haldor is the only vendor in the game, which means that your chances of finding someone to sell to is limited, but never impossible. Here's everything you need to know about Haldor (and Haldeim), the Valheim merchant.

Valheim merchant explained

So, you've looked for the vendor in Valheim but haven't found him anywhere. What do you do now?

Haldor – and Haldeim, his trusty steed/pack mule – will only spawn in Black Forest biomes. This is troublesome for beginners because the Black Forest is one of the more difficult biomes that you're not meant to enter right away, but thankfully the trader won't have anything for you if you're only just starting out anyway.

When you get close to Haldor on the map, a sack icon will appear to let you know you're nearby. Approach him and you'll notice a protective bubble around his camp, which prevents any hostile creatures from attacking you, or him, while you're bartering.

One tip is to place a Portal (2 Surtling Cores, 10 Greydwarf Eyes, 20 Fine Wood) near the merchant, so you can return whenever you like instantaneously. That saves you travelling back and forth if your base isn't nearby.

Valheim merchant stock

Here's a full list of what Haldor sells, along with the price for each item in coins:

Yule Hat (100)

Ymir Flesh (120)

Fishing Rod (350)

Fishing Bait x50 (10)

Dverger Circlet (620)

Megingjord (950)

The Dverger Circlet (provides lighting in front of you in the dark) and the Megingjord (increases carry capacity to 450lbs) are two of the most useful items in the game, so it makes sense that they're so expensive.

Haldor will also buy Amber and Amber Pearls off you for 5 and 10 coins apiece, along with Rubies for 20 coins. So if you want to maximise your first trip to the merchant, bring all your gems, as that's all they're used for.

Valheim merchant location

One seed that has been discovered with a guaranteed merchant not too far from the spawn location is 42069lolxd. If you head south-east from the spawn point, follow the coast, then cross into the Black Forest, you should find Haldor nearby on your map. You can just about make it here from the start if you run and avoid Greylings along the way.