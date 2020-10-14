Upgrade your gaming audio with one of these SteelSeries headsets and save up to 20% off at the same time

Whether you're playing Among Us or Warzone, a great headset is a key part of any great gaming setup, so discounts of at least 20% across a diverse range of SteelSeries products are just the ticket. As part of today's continued Amazon Prime Day deals, a mainstay of our list of the best gaming headsets is offering some knock-down prices on four of its quality headset line.

First up is the premium SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset. Hi-Res speakers will ensure not a single sound goes unheard thanks to a frequency range of nearly 40,000Hz, and a 20- hour battery life comes in the form of two battery packs - it's possible to charge one up while you play with the other, meaning the action never needs to stop. And your teammates will be grateful for the ClearCast mic, which offers crystal-clear comms as well as background noise cancellation. Down 32% and now just £204.49, it can't guarantee you a win, but it should certainly help.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Arctis 3 is down from £83 to £54.99. While it'll work with basically every platform thanks to its 3.5mm connection, it's particularly well-suited to those playing on Xbox One or Windows 10 PC thanks to its Windows Sonic spatial audio. It's also very comfortable, with a suspension headband that will contour perfectly across your entire head to spread the weight evenly. And with S1 speaker drivers and another ClearCast mic, neither you nor your teammates will miss any crucial information.

For premium sound quality on PC or PS4, the Arctis Pro with GameDAC is likely to be your best bet. As well as the breadth of sound offered by the headset itself, the DAC and headphone amp bypasses the digital-to-analogue converter in console controllers and most USB headsets to offer high-fidelity audio at full resolution. The wired connection makes this a lot cheaper than the wireless version of the Arctis Pro, and this one can be yours for £149.99.

Finally, the Arctis 1 Wireless headset is great if you like to take your gaming on the move. It comes with a USB-C dongle that can plug into the Nintendo Switch and Android phones, and a ClearCast microphone that can be detached to transform this headset into headphones. Finally, if you somehow find that the 20-hour battery life has run down, you can attach the Arctis 1 directly into your Switch to keep playing, making for an incredibly versatile headset that doesn't compromise on quality, and at £73.99 (down from £96.99) is an absolute steal.

