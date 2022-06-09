Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC gets a new rating, hinting at a release date soon

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been rated for PC in Korea, hinting that the package is due to release very soon.

The rating, which was published today, June 9, was noticed by GameInfinitus (opens in new tab). The listing does not have a release date attached, but the timing of its publication has players hopeful for an announcement during today's Summer Game Fest show.

We've seen hints about when to expect the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC, but those hints have been contradictory. An early listing on the Epic Games Store suggested it would launch on June 20, but that information has since been deleted. Information in the Steam backend (surfaced by SteamDB (opens in new tab)) suggests a launch on July 15, but since it was never made public, that date may simply be a placeholder.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection released in January 2022 for PS5, bundling Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into a single package.

The PC version of the collection was officially announced last year, and will mark the first time Naughty Dog's action-adventure series has been available on computers.

Sony plans to triple its PC gaming revenue over the next year, and recently announced that Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales are both coming to the platform this year. Clearly, the company's PC gaming plans are not slowing down after the release of ports like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War.

