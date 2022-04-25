Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC release date leaked by Epic

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is apparently launching on PC on June 20.

The release date for the PC port of Naughty Dog's two games comes from the Epic Games Store's own website, which quietly listed a June 20 release date for the Legacy of Thieves collection over the past weekend. This means there's little under two months to go until A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy make their way to PC for the first time.

This actually isn't far off from a previously-leaked release date for the Uncharted collection. Back in March, the Steam database listed a June 15 release date for the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, and whereas that date would've had the collection launching on a Wednesday, the two games are now set to launch the following Monday.

If you're unfamiliar with the Legacy of Thieves collection, it basically bundles together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy into one package. The two modern Uncharted games round off Nathan Drake's adventures in the former title, and explore Chloe Frazier's escapade with A Thief's End villain Nadine Ross in the latter.

The Legacy of Thieves collection might've been announced for PS5 and PC players back in September 2021, but now a release on the latter platform is finally looking imminent. Check out our Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves interview with Naughty Dog leads Kurt Margenau and Shaun Escayg for how the studio went about remastering both games for brand new platforms.

