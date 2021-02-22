A Disney Plus price increase arrives tomorrow, so get ahead with these last-minute deals

Heads up everyone, the Disney Plus price increase is happening tomorrow - Tuesday 23 February - for new UK subscribers. That means today is your last chance to take advantage of lower costs if you haven't had the streaming service before (existing members don't have to pay extra until August, while US subscribers are good until March). With that in mind, we've got some quick links and advice below to help you get the lay of the land. Based in the US? Take a look at these deals instead.

If you're a new UK subscriber who doesn't have Disney Plus yet, the cheapest offer would be the current standard rate of £5.99 per month. Pick it up before the Disney Plus price increase on February 23 and that rate will be locked in until August 2021, at which point it'll rise to £7.99 per month for all UK members regardless. Because you aren't tied into a contract, you can also cancel whenever you like if you decide the streaming service isn't for you. Easy.

However, the best offer in terms of value would be an annual membership. One full year is currently available for a £59.99 one-off payment, but it'll be weighing in at £79.90 as of the Disney Plus price increase tomorrow. In other words, you can save a good £20 if you grab an annual subscription now before 23 February.

Want to get a single month before moving over to an annual Disney Plus sign-up, on the other hand? The procedure isn't made clear by Disney itself, but it looks like you should still be able to get the £59.99 one-off price until August so long as you buy a monthly membership before Tuesday 23 February.

Wondering why Disney Plus is going up in price? It's to fund a wave of original content we'll be getting in the next year or so, not to mention a new channel that adds more mature shows to the service tomorrow (ranging from Family Guy to Buffy the Vampire Slayer). One of our Disney Plus review criticisms was that it lacked grown-up dramas, so this is good news on the whole. And don't worry - this is all coming with strict parental controls if you have little ones.

With a Disney Plus price increase arriving tomorrow (Tuesday 23 February), signing up or renewing now will save you some money along the way. To kick things off, we've listed the current Disney Plus bundles and deals below.

Disney Plus deals - UK

Disney Plus (monthly) | £5.99 per month

Get this monthly membership now and you won't see a price hike until 23 August, at which point it increases to £7.99 per month. Disney Plus (one year) | £59.99 one-off payment

If you pick up the current annual offer before 23 February, you'll save around £20 in the long run - it's going up to £79.90 for new subscribers from tomorrow. Disney Plus gift card (one year) | £59.99 at Disney Plus

Wanting a present for the Disney fan in your life? It's probably worth getting a gift card now - it'll probably go up in cost from 23 February as well. Just remember, it can only be redeemed by new subscribers.

Considering giving Disney Plus to family or a loved one? If they haven't subscribed before, a Disney Plus gift card is probably your best bet. Meanwhile, anyone wanting to save on other streaming services should take a look at our guides to the best HBO Max prices, Fubo TV costs, and Peacock TV costs.