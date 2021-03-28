UFC 260 live stream: watch Miocic vs Ngannou online, start times, full card details and more

We all love a rematch, a chance for a defeated fighter to come back and prove his worth. And with a UFC 260 live stream, that's what we're getting as we get ready to watch Miocic vs Ngannou for the second time.

Cast your mind way back to 2018 when UFC 220 saw these two heavyweight fighters step into the octagon together. The end result back then was a unanimous win for Miocic and the fight that allowed him to break the record for most consecutive heavyweight title wins.

Jump to today and both fighters have come a long way. Miocic is the expected winner here. Not only did he win their last bout but he's the current and two-time heavyweight champion, as well as holding a wide host of impressive records.

That's not to say it will be an easy win. Ngannou has a reputation as being one of the hardest punchers in the UFC, winning by knockout against top-level fighters including Overeem, Velasquez and Arlovski to become the #1 fighter in the heavyweight rankings.

A UFC 260 live stream will also include the co-main bout between Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque. Both fighters have identical MMA records - 19 wins to 7 losses. However, with Woodley on a three-fight losing streak, being dominated in all three, Luque could score an easy win here.

Past those two main fights, there's a big Bantamweight fight including everyone's favorite fancy hairstyle Sean O'Malley up against Thomas Almeida and in a Lightweight match, Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy.

UFC 260 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 260 live stream in the US:

ESPN Plus PPV

Looking to catch all of the UFC 260 action from the US? As usual, it's nice and simple to stream for US fans with times lining up perfectly throughout the evening. Early prelims will be kicking off at 6pm ET, 3pm PT with Prelims following on at 8pm ET, 5pm PT.

Finally, the Main Card will begin at 10pm ET, 7pm PT. The platform to stream off is the same as usual - ESPN Plus. We have a dedicated guide for the full range of viewing options across various tiers on our ESPN Plus costs and UFC PPV guide, complete with times, prices, and everything you will need to know to watch Miocic vs Ngannou on a ESPN Plus PPV live stream.

Catch the whole of UFC 260 live stream in Canada:

For anyone who is based in Canada, the viewing options are pretty spread out for the UFC 260 event. For the Main Card, there is a wide range of streaming services you can use to watch it - we recommend Shaw Direct or go for the UFC Fight Pass. This will go live at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

The Prelims can be watched via TSN and will air at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and finally, you can watch the Early Prelims through a UFC Fight Pass, starting at 6.15 ET, 3.15 PT. If you normally reside in Canada but will be out of the country when the fight airs, a VPN can help you watch like you're back home.

How to watch Miocic vs Ngannou in the EU for free:

DAZN

For any fans living in Italy, Germany, Austria or Spain, you will be able to tune in and watch UFC 260 through the DAZN subscription service.

What's so great about this is that there is a free 1-month trial available. That means you can watch this UFC event for free! However, this is only for the main card, for the Early Prelims and Prelims, you'll have to get a UFC Fight Pass instead.

As for timings, you can tune in at 11pm CET for the Early Prelims, 1am CET for the Prelims and finally, 3am for the Main card - that's an even more painfully early time than those in the UK have to endure but at least you can watch the Main Card for free. Out of the country when it airs? Use a VPN to live stream UFC 260 like normal.

How to watch UFC 260 online in the UK:

BT Sport

For any UK fans, the entire UFC 260 event will be viewable through a combination of a UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport. For the Early Prelims, you'll need to get your hands on a UFC Fight Pass but for both the Prelims and Main Card, BT Sport is the way to go.

Luckily, BT Sport is a pretty cheap investment and you can get a rolling monthly pass for £25 - perfect if you just want to catch this one event.

As for timings...it's once again going to be a late one for the UK. The Early Prelims start at 10pm , the prelims at 12am and the Main card a painfully early 2am. Need your beauty sleep? BT has a back-up solution.

It offers spoiler-free replays allowing you to catch the heavyweight UFC 260 bout the next day without having the ending ruined.

If you normally live in the UK but are out of the country when the fight airs, a VPN can get you watching like you're back home.

Live Stream Miocic vs Ngannou UFC 260 in Australia:

For all of those tuning in from Australia, your viewing experience will be split across two platforms if you want to watch the entirety of UFC 260.

For both the Early Prelims and the Prelims, you will need a UFC Fight Pass. For the main card itself, there are a few options but the streaming service Main Event is the one we would recommend.

You will have to pay for the fight with a PPV of $54.95 but that will be the same cost on any Australian streaming platform. As for timings, the Early Prelims begin at 9.15am AEDT with the prelims following at 12pm AEDT.

The Main Card follows shortly after at 2pm AEDT. That's certainly one of the better streaming times available but if you do miss it, Main Event will show replays at 6am, 10.30am, 3pm and 7.30pm on Monday.

Watch UFC 260 from elsewhere in the world:

Hoping to watch a UFC 260 live stream and see the rematch of these two Heavyweight giants? If you're away from home, this might be quite difficult due to geo-blocking...but that doesn't mean it is impossible!

If you download a VPN, you will be able to connect your IP address to one of the countries above. Then, you can simply head over to one of the streaming services above to watch the event.

A VPN is a useful tool, allowing you to alter your IP address to show in another country. This can mean even if you're away from home in the US, you can act like your computer is back home in another country.

We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch UFC 260 online with a VPN:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles, and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to any server matching one of the countries above

Any of the above countries have good streaming options for this MMA event and therefore you should just choose the country you are most happy to get a subscription for.



3: Head over to any of the streaming service mentioned above

Once you've got your location set, head over to the subscription service you wish to buy access to the event through and voila - you're all set to go!

UFC 260 - Main Card

- Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou (Heavyweight main event)

- Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque (Welterweight co-main event)

- Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida (Bantamweight)

- Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy (Lightweight)

UFC 260 - Prelims

- William Knight vs Alonzo Menifeld (Light Heavyweight)

- Jessica Penne vs Hannah Goldy (Women Strawweight)

- Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Welterweight)

UFC 260 - Early Prelims

- Modestas Bukauskas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (Light Heavyweight)

- Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick (Women Flyweight)

- Shane Young vs Omar Morales (Featherweight)

- Marc-Andre Barriault vs Abu Azaitar (Middleweight)