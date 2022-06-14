Ubisoft will unveil "the future of Assassin's Creed" in September event

"The future of Assassin's Creed" will be revealed during a special event taking place sometime in September, 2022, Ubisoft has revealed.

The company revealed the event during today's Assassin's Creed 15th anniversary event, though it did little to tease what might be announced. One can only assume we'll see the reveal of the next game in the series, which could be a sequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla or a whole new game with its own story and setting. We also didn't get a specific date for the September event, but that'll likely be revealed soon.

The live-service project Assassin's Creed Infinity could make an appearance at the September event, as could the rumored stealth-focused spinoff game, though unlike Infinity, Ubisoft hasn't officially confirmed that one to be in development.

"Surely, there must have been more news at the Assassin's Creed anniversary stream than just the announcement of another stream?" you must be asking. And yes, Ubisoft also unveiled a pair of big updates coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Available sometime this Summer as a free update for all players, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a roguelite mode called Forgotten Saga, which will whisk players off to the mythical realm of Niflheim to fight various magical foes. Then, closer to the end of the year, Ubisoft says it'll "reveal the last episode of Eivor's story as a free chapter for all players as well."

