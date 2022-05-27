True Detective season 4 casts Jodie Foster and reveals first plot details

Jodie Foster is set to star in True Detective season 4, titled True Detective: Night Country.

HBO's official synopsis reads: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice." Anyone else getting The Thing vibes?

Foster will play Liz Danvers, but any other details about her character are still being kept under wraps. The casting for Evangeline Navarro hasn't been announced yet.

Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins is currently on board as executive producer on the new season, while Mexican filmmaker Issa López and Fear the Walking Dead screenwriter Alan Page Arriaga are penning the scripts. Series creator Nic Pizzolatto is not expected to return for season 4 after parting ways with the project back in 2020.

The anthology crime series first aired in 2014, with season 2 following in 2015 and season 3 arriving in 2019. The cast changes with every season and has included big names like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, and Mahershala Ali.

Each season also has its own self-contained plot, although all have centered around detectives investigating gruesome crimes. The first season earned 12 Emmy nominations (and took home five awards), while the series as a whole has been nominated 20 times.

This will mark Foster's first major TV role since her days as a child actor. Her last acting role was in the movie The Mauritanian and she's also set to star alongside Annette Bening in the upcoming sports biopic Nyad about the long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad.