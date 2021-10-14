Tom Holland says his Spider-Man could return some day, but the movies would be "very different"

Spider-Man star Tom Holland says the upcoming threequel No Way Home feels like the end of the franchise, but that a "tonally different" sequel story isn't out of the realm of possibility.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland calls Spider-Man: No Way Home a "conclusion" to the story that started with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. And though the upcoming film marks the end of Holland's Spidey contract, the actor isn't closing any doors completely, or at the very least isn't locking them.

"We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say," he said. "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

Fair enough, considering the movie is literally titled No Way Home. It's also set to introduce a multiverse that brings back Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, Jamie Foxx's Electro from the Andrew Garfield Spidey movies, and potentially the aforementioned Spider-Men themselves, though both Holland and Garfield have denied reports claiming as much.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due to swing into theaters December 17. Until then, make sure you're up to date on all the current MCU goings on with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.