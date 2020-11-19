Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley run from Mads Mikkelsen in first Chaos Walking trailer

The wait is over – the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi adventure-thriller Chaos Walking has dropped.

Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, Chaos Walking follows Todd (Tom Holland), who lives in a world without women where everyone’s thoughts can be heard due to an affliction called "the Noise". However, when a mysterious woman named Viola (Daisy Ridley) crash lands onto the planet, Todd discovers that the Noise doesn’t affect her – and that women exist. When Viola’s life is threatened, the pair must unlock the dark secrets of the world they live in. Watch the trailer below.

The movie is directed by Doug Liman, who’s known for action movies The Bourne Identity starring Matt Damon, and Edge of Tomorrow with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Chaos Walking is based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, who also worked on the screenplay.

The supporting cast includes Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Mayor Prentiss, Nick Jonas as his son and David Oyelowo as a violent priest. Meanwhile, The Hateful Eight ’s Demián Bichir and Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy are Todd’s adoptive parents, and Widows ’ Cynthia Erivo plays a key ally for Todd and Viola.

The movie has been a long time coming – news of the adaptation broke all the way back in 2012 and Holland and Ridley joined the cast in 2016, with the first behind the scenes photos of them on set emerging in 2017. Production wrapped later that year, but necessary reshoots weren’t able to start until April 2019 due to Holland’s Spider-Man commitments and Ridley’s Star Wars work.