Where to pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: latest deals and editions explained

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-orders are still up for grabs, now that we're just a few weeks away from official release. The Borderlands spinoff title will hit consoles and PC on March 24, which means there's still plenty of time to secure your copy ahead of the big day.

However, not all pre-orders are created equally. Depending on the retailer or edition you choose, you have several choices when it comes to getting your game on time. That's why we're guiding you through the full Tiny Tina's Wonderlands pre-order menu right here, exploring all the possible editions and the best retailers to choose for a timely launch day delivery.

We're even seeing some discounts on Tiny Tina pre-orders over in the UK, from the likes of The Game Collection and ShopTo. That means there are already plenty of PS5 deals and Xbox Series X deals to browse if you're shopping across the pond.

Whether you're diving into the franchise for the first time or adding to your existing Borderlands collection, here's everything you need to know about pre-ordering Tiny Tina's dice-slinging adventure.

Pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition

The first thing to note is that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is doing away with the traditional cross-generation release, even on Xbox. That means you'll need to pick up a Standard Edition pre-order if you're currently playing on PS4 or Xbox One. At $59.99 / £59.99 you're paying standard previous-generation prices, but there's no upgrade to the current-generation versions of these games.

Pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition

Those running a PS5 or Xbox Series X need to pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next Level Edition. You're paying a little more here, though that $69.99 / £64.99 rate is standard fare for a current-gen title. With enhancements for the latest generation of consoles, the Golden Hero Armor, and Dragon Lord Pack bonus content there's plenty of pre-order incentives up for grabs, though.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition pre-order

Pre-order Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition

If you're in it for the long haul, you'll want the Chaotic Great edition. This pack features all the optimisations necessary for PS5 and Xbox Series X (though is also available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC) as well as a season pass including the Butt Stallion pack and access to four post-launch DLCs. You're also still picking up the Dragon Lord Pack bonus as well.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great pre-orders come in at $89.99 / £79.99 regardless of which console platform you buy for (there's no discounts for previous generation players here). However, PC gamers can save a little with a $79.99 / £69.99 MSRP.

