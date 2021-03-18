Timothy Olyphant reportedly returning as his Justified character in a potential spin-off series

The team who made Justified are reuniting to adapt another of Elmore Leonard's novels, City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, Variety reports – and Timothy Olyphant may return as Raylan Givens.

The Western crime drama aired for six seasons between 2010 and 2015, receiving critical acclaim throughout its run – it was nominated for a total of eight Emmys and won a Peabody Award in 2011.

Olyphant's character, Raylan Givens, is a tough deputy U.S. Marshal who enforces his own brand of justice in the Appalachian mountains area of eastern Kentucky. The series also starred Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy, and Joelle Carter, with supporting turns from actors including Margo Martindale, Kaitlyn Dever, and Patton Oswalt.

Justified's creator Graham Yost will serve as executive producer on the new series, with Michael Dinner and Dave Andron, who wrote and executive produced the original show, on board to co-write, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners.

The new series is reportedly still in its early stages with nothing set in stone, so it's unclear whether Olyphant will return in a lead role or whether Raylan Givens will just be a supporting character this time around. The character appeared in multiple novels written by Leonard, as well as the short story Fire in the Hole.

Olyphant recently appeared in the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian , and he's currently filming David O. Russell's upcoming untitled project alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington.

While we wait for Olyphant to grace the small screen again, make sure you've caught up with all the best TV shows of 2020 first.