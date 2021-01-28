Tilda Swinton to star in Martin Scorsese-produced ghost story movie

Tilda Swinton will star in the upcoming ghost story movie The Eternal Daughter, with Martin Scorsese on board to executive produce.
The movie follows a middle-aged woman and her elderly mother who must both confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor house that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery. Deadline reports that the cast also includes Joseph Mydell, Carly Davies, and newcomer Alfie Sankey-Green.
The mystery drama has been picked up by indie studio A24 – whose recent output includes Uncut Gems, Midsommar, and The Lighthouse – and was filmed in secret in Wales during lockdown. Currently in post-production, the project sees Swinton re-team with director Joanna Hogg, who helmed 2019's The Souvenir (on which Scorsese was also an executive producer) and the upcoming The Souvenir Part 2.
We already know Swinton is a versatile actor, and she has plenty of experience in genre flicks like Luca Guadagnino's remake of horror classic Suspiria and Jim Jarmusch’s vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive. She's currently filming George Miller’s upcoming movie Three Thousand Years of Longing with Idris Elba. The epic fantasy drama from the director of Mad Max: Fury Road follows a lonely and bitter British woman who discovers an ancient bottle while on a trip to Istanbul and unleashes a genie, who offers her three wishes.
The Eternal Daughter doesn't currently have a release date. While we wait for more updates, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.