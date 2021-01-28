Tilda Swinton to star in Martin Scorsese-produced ghost story movie

Tilda Swinton will star in the upcoming ghost story movie The Eternal Daughter, with Martin Scorsese on board to executive produce.

The movie follows a middle-aged woman and her elderly mother who must both confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home, a once-grand manor house that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery. Deadline reports that the cast also includes Joseph Mydell, Carly Davies, and newcomer Alfie Sankey-Green.

The mystery drama has been picked up by indie studio A24 – whose recent output includes Uncut Gems , Midsommar , and The Lighthouse – and was filmed in secret in Wales during lockdown. Currently in post-production, the project sees Swinton re-team with director Joanna Hogg, who helmed 2019's The Souvenir (on which Scorsese was also an executive producer) and the upcoming The Souvenir Part 2.

We already know Swinton is a versatile actor, and she has plenty of experience in genre flicks like Luca Guadagnino's remake of horror classic Suspiria and Jim Jarmusch’s vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive . She's currently filming George Miller’s upcoming movie Three Thousand Years of Longing with Idris Elba. The epic fantasy drama from the director of Mad Max: Fury Road follows a lonely and bitter British woman who discovers an ancient bottle while on a trip to Istanbul and unleashes a genie, who offers her three wishes.