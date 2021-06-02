Thor: Love and Thunder wrap snap promises "batsh*t crazy" comedy from hair metal Thor

That’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder . The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (look, it’s totally a sequel, okay?) is in the can as revealed by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth. To celebrate the end of shooting, the God of Thunder posted a set photo to Instagram of himself, his giant biceps, and director Taika Waititi in new gear as Korg.

Hemsworth captions the pic in his typical comedic style, stating that the "super relaxed photo" is appropriate given that it’s "national don't flex day". With his jacked physique, the surly pose, and the white vest, he bears more than a passing resemblance to Escape From New York's Snake Plissken. Or David Lee Roth. In news surprising absolutely no one, he adds that the film’s going to be "batshit crazy".

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

Thor: Love and Thunder began shooting this past January in Australia after its original August 2020 start date got pushed back due to COVID . With the film now in the can that gives production around eleven months to get the film ready for cinemas. But what might that finished product look like?

Throughout the duration of the film’s Australian shoot, we’ve not caught a glimpse of many official photos – except for that time Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi posed for the inevitable tie-in album cover . That’s left us poring over set photos for clues on what the movie’s likely to include.

As well as Hemsworth’s titular God, Natalie Portman is back as Jane Foster (as announced way back at SDCC 2019) whose appearance will find her as a Goddess of Thunder with recently-revealed origins . Ragnarok faves Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) are on board, alongside newbie Christian Bale who’s rumored to play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe as the classic God Zeus.