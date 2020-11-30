This top-quality SteelSeries headset has dropped under £100 - but be quick

SteelSeries is one of the most reputable brand names out there when it comes to gaming headsets, and the Arctis range is top-notch. One of the best headsets in that range is the Arctis 7 wireless, and guess what? It's had a rare price drop to below £100, but that's not all; you can get an extra £5 off thanks to the code FNDDGAMING at Currys. That's a proper bargain if I've ever seen one, fit for one of the best Cyber Monday gaming headsets offers.

Steelseries Arctis 7 wireless 7.1 gaming headset | £160 £94.99 at Currys

A premium wireless gaming headset from Steelseries that works on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, and PC?! For under £100, this headset is a serious bargain, and you can get it for £95 when you use code FNDDGAMING at checkout to take an extra fiver off.View Deal

This headset is truly one of SteelSeries' best and at under a hundred quid, you can't go wrong. You need to use code FNDDGAMING to get an extra £5 off at Currys and make sure you're quick; at the time of writing, a few store locations have been selling out so it's hard to find one nearby.

The Arctis 7 offers 7.1 surround sound and is compatible with pretty much every platform, including the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X & S, so it's a perfect accompaniment to your new consoles. It's also got a noise-cancelling microphone, which is hugely important for quality when playing online games. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen this Cyber Monday, so don't sleep on it.

