This LG NanoCell TV is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X - and it is at a bargain price right now

The Prime Day deals are already delivering the goods. Amazon's two-day exclusive event has, thankfully, set its sights on LG's NanoCell range of TVs. Why is that such good news? All told, it's a fantastic, easy-to-recommend option for those looking to get the most out of their PS5 or Xbox Series X without breaking the bank. Just imagine how smooth your Demon's Souls or Forza Horizon 5 experience will look at 60 FPS/120Hz in 4K. Bliss.

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV | £676 £559 at Amazon

See all the Amazon Prime Day deals USA | UK

Looking for PS5 consoles and hardware? Browse the best Prime Day PS5 deals

Even if you're just aiming to snag a killer 4K TV now in preparation for buying a next-gen console at the next available opportunity, it's well worth committing now and getting ahead of the game. It's going down in price, too, with up to £220 being saved on the 65-inch set for the next 24 hours as of writing. With access to Disney Plus (with Dolby Atmos compatibility), Netflix, and the likes of NOW TV bundled in, it's one piece of your entertainment puzzle you can scarcely do without.

But be quick. This is, of course, a limited-time-only offer. Where Black Friday's bargains can last for days, Prime Day's window is far narrower. The rush needn't be a bad thing, though. The NanoCell TVs are simply superb and, if you haven't upgraded your TV in a while, you'll be surprised at the new level of quality on show: Dolby Vision keeps the colour popping no matter how dark your room gets, while the 4K screen on the NanoCell range is sharp, crisp and full of clarity. Each combine to create a viewing experience that's sure to bring new life to your movies, shows, and (with the Xbox Series X imminent rollout of Dolby Atmos and Vision compatibility) games too. For those with a mid-to-high-tier budget, this is likely going to be the perfect 4K TV for you.

Perfect for PS5 TV for under £600

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV (55NANO866NA) | £676 £559 at Amazon (save £117)

Next-gen consoles need a next-gen television, right? Supporting 4K picture at 120Hz at a practically unbeaten price this Prime Day, the LG 55-inch set isn't just great for gaming, but is an entertainment hub in its own right: Netflix, Disney Plus, and NOW TV are all available via the NanoCell.View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV (65NANO866NA) | £899 £679 at Amazon (save £220)

If you need something slightly bigger for your main room, we'd recommend this 65-inch behemoth from LG. Boasting 4K pictures with crisp, rich sound, this is a perfect choice for gaming and watching the latest movies or shows from the comfort of your own home.View Deal

4K content is king across the best streaming services, especially with the likes of The Mandalorian utilising the likes of Dolby Atmos, so it pays to shop around: check out the latest Prime Day TV deals while stocks last.