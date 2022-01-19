This is the first discount we've seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED

By published

Nintendo Switch deals offer super rare price drop on the latest console

Nintendo Switch OLED
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch deals rarely offer actual discounts on the consoles by themselves, let alone on the very latest model. However, this Nintendo Switch OLED deal at The Game Collection is doing just that this week. You'll find the white and red / blue versions available for just £299.95 (was £309) right now - that's the first significant saving we've seen on the console since launch in October 2021. 

This offer is particularly impressive considering stock issues only balanced themselves out in the last couple of months. Before November, Nintendo Switch deals were very much focused on the standard model, with many struggling to even work out where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED

If you've been on the hunt for a shiny new display, then, this is absolutely worth a look - and a fast one. We don't know how long this offer can hold out before the masses turn up and scoop up all that available stock. 

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page as well. 

Nintendo Switch OLED | £309

Nintendo Switch OLED | £309 £299.95 at The Game Collection
Save £10 - This is the first significant price drop that we've seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED system. You're saving £10 here and grabbing the latest device for just £299.95. Not only that but there are no hidden shipping fees here either, The Game Collection is also offering free 1-2 working day delivery on this item.

View Deal

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Whether you're after the cheaper standard edition console, or perusing some Nintendo Switch Lite deals, you'll find all the latest prices on consoles and accessories just below. 

We're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch accessories and the best Nintendo Switch carry cases to kit out your new console. Or, take a look at the latest cheap Nintendo Switch game deals for more savings.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker

I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, keyboards, mice, and the quest for an RTX gaming laptop. 