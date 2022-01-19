This is the first discount we've seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch deals rarely offer actual discounts on the consoles by themselves, let alone on the very latest model. However, this Nintendo Switch OLED deal at The Game Collection is doing just that this week. You'll find the white and red / blue versions available for just £299.95 (was £309) right now - that's the first significant saving we've seen on the console since launch in October 2021.

This offer is particularly impressive considering stock issues only balanced themselves out in the last couple of months. Before November, Nintendo Switch deals were very much focused on the standard model, with many struggling to even work out where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED.

If you've been on the hunt for a shiny new display, then, this is absolutely worth a look - and a fast one. We don't know how long this offer can hold out before the masses turn up and scoop up all that available stock.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED | £309 £299.95 at The Game Collection

Save £10 - This is the first significant price drop that we've seen on the Nintendo Switch OLED system. You're saving £10 here and grabbing the latest device for just £299.95. Not only that but there are no hidden shipping fees here either, The Game Collection is also offering free 1-2 working day delivery on this item.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Whether you're after the cheaper standard edition console, or perusing some Nintendo Switch Lite deals, you'll find all the latest prices on consoles and accessories just below.

We're rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch accessories and the best Nintendo Switch carry cases to kit out your new console. Or, take a look at the latest cheap Nintendo Switch game deals for more savings.