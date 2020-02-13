This cheap Nintendo Switch deal is a bargain - the Nintendo Switch Lite is now £169.99

Looking for a cheap Nintendo Switch deal? It just so happens that Currys have slashed the price of the new Nintendo Switch Lite, bringing it down to a very affordable £169.99 . That's a saving of £30, offering good value for money and the biggest discount we've seen for the console so far. And because this is Nintendo - a company not well known for discounts - the sale isn't likely to last long.

Although it doesn't include any games, this cheap Nintendo Switch deal stands out because it's the least expensive Switch money can buy right now. It also comes with a six-month Spotify Premium subscription, which isn't a bad perk at all. Fortunately, you'll also get your pick of console colour; this offer on the Nintendo Switch Lite is available in Yellow , Grey , or Turquoise .

To help you get going with something to play on your new Switch Lite, be sure to check out our roundup of the latest Nintendo Switch game sales.

Cheap Nintendo Switch deal

More cheap Nintendo Switch Lite deals:

Amazon | Currys | Argos

Curious about the difference between the Nintendo Switch Lite and the standard Nintendo Switch? We go into more detail in our feature on Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite , but it really boils down to cost and flexibility. The Lite can only be used in handheld mode (which means you can't use it on your TV), but it is much cheaper as a result. In addition, it's made from a sturdy plastic that's perfect for young ones and has the controllers built in so they won't get lost.

In short: if you want a Nintendo console to play by yourself, the Lite is ideal. If you'd like the odd Mario Kart tournament on the big screen, go for the normal Switch instead. You can find all the latest offers on that version in our guide to the best Nintendo Switch bundles .