These Valentine's Day Razer deals get you a top headset and a FREE Base Station worth $60

These special Valentine's Day Razer deals will mean you can celebrate the most loved-up day of the year while saving some cash - if their Quarts aesthetic is what you're into. OK, so getting maximum value for money isn't exactly what we'd call romantic. But the fact that you're now able to get a discount of 15% on select Pink Quartz accessories (along with a free Base Station worth $60 with a Kraken Quartz headset) is the real headline here.

Valentine's Day Razer deals: See all offers

Indeed, the fact that they're Valentine's Day Razer deals matters less than a chance to save on cool peripherals. Because the Pink Quartz range is massively popular and includes the best gaming headsets, any chance to get money off is worth investigating. You can browse the available deals at Best Buy here, and they'll last until February 20th.

As mentioned above, the best offer in the Valentine's Day Razer deals lineup would have to be the Razer Kraken Quartz for $79.99 with a free Base Station worth $59.99 in and of itself. This Base Station provides a place to hang up your headset so it's not kicking around your desk, but it also features a handful of extra USB ports for easy charging. As for the Kraken itself, it's one of the best PS4 headsets by quite a long way.

We've listed all of the Valentine's Day Razer deals below.

Valentine's Day Razer deals

Today's best deal Razer Kraken headset + FREE Base Station Chroma V1 | $150 $79.99 at Best Buy (save $59.99)

This Kraken deal is probably the best one of all the Valentine's Day offers. Besides getting you an awesome headset (the Kraken really is one of our top picks), you're also getting a free Base Station with Chroma lighting and some extra USB ports to store it on. Because it's normally $60 by itself, that's a bargain.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Kitty headset | $150 $127.49 at Best Buy (save $22.50)

Want a more distinctive headset? This version of the Kraken features light-up RGB cat ears. However, it still has the same excellent audio as the other Kraken models (not to mention a noise cancelling mic), so you can't go wrong with this offer.

View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $150 $127.49 at Best Buy (save $22.50)

The Viper is one of Razer's best mice, and it's also one of our favorites for shooters like Call of Duty. As such, being able to get over $20 off this wireless version is a no-brainer. Thanks to the Quartz color-scheme, it'll also fit nicely with the rest of your setup if you get anything else in Razer's pink range.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard | $140 $118.99 at Best Buy (save $21)

Razer's BlackWidow range is well-loved for its responsive and tactile keys, so getting $21 off this V3 version isn't an offer to be missed. Because the deal is on a full keyboard, it's got plenty of room for macros and features a comfortable wrist rest.

View Deal

For more Razer goodies, be sure to check out the best Razer headsets, Razer mouse, and Razer keyboards.