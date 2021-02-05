The Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition reveals a map of the game world

The fancy Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition comes with a reversible microfiber map that reveals the layout of the titular village, its four distinct houses, and Lady Dimitrescu's foreboding castle.

The Collector's Edition's physical map could easily pass for the actual in-game map, but it's possible that that version will look different. At the very least, it's an official image from Capcom revealing several of the game's key locations and where they sit in relation to each other. Yesterday, Capcom released a little Resident Evil Village visual teaser that gives some vague context to the game's story and locations.

An image of the map, captured by Orpheus2020 on Reddit, names a number of potential locations we'll get to explore in Resident Evil Village. There's Castle Dimitrescu, the palace of the internet-famous Resident Evil vampire lady, House Beneviento, Heisenberg's Factory, and Moreau's Reservoir. It's hard to make out what the rest of the locations are called since the image is so low-res, but maybe you've got better eyes than me.

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you're planning to pre-order Resident Evil Village, the Collector's Edition is definitely one for the mega fans. For a considerable $220, you get the cloth map, a steelbook case, the Trauma Pack DLC, a Chris Redfield figurine, and a 64-page hardcover art book. There's also the $80 Deluxe Edition, which includes the excellent Resident Evil 7, and of course, you can always grab the base game for the usual $60.

Resident Evil Village is just one of the most exciting new games coming in 2021.