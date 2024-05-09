Andy Serkis responds to his new Lord of the Rings movie – with a Gollum selfie

Andy Serkis has reacted to the announcement of his new The Lord of the Rings movie – with a Gollum selfie.

As revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, The Hunt for Gollum sees Serkis once again portraying Gollum, while also taking on directing duties.

Serkis, who played Gollum across three The Lord of the Rings movies and 2012’s The Hobbit, wrote on Instagram: "We is baaaaak, Precious!" Accompanying the post is a shot of Serkis and ‘Gollum’ posing together. Cute.

"It is an honor and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that stinker — Gollum," producer and Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson (who is involved "every step of the way") said in a statement alongside The Hunt for Gollum writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

In a separate statement, Serkis said, "Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa."

The Hunt for Gollum, currently in the early scripting stage, will be joined by a "batch" of new features. There's also an animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, due out in December. Don't forget: The Rings of Power season 2 is also coming to Prime Video at some point. It's starting to feel like the early 2000s again.

