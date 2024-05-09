Nintendo Switch successor looks unlikely to launch before April 2025

Nintendo has indicated the Switch's successor won't arrive before April 2025.

Nintendo just published a Q&A transcript of an earnings call earlier this week (translated by GamesIndustry.biz), where president Shuntaro Furukawa speaks on the company's outlook for the current fiscal year, which doesn't end until March 31, 2025.

In short, Furukawa tells investors that Nintendo's current outlook for the ongoing fiscal year doesn't include the Switch's eventual successor. That could suggest Nintendo doesn't expect the Switch 2 to factor into the current fiscal year because it won't have launched within the time period. It is worth noting, though, that Furukawa says Nintendo hasn't "yet discussed launch timing."

Nintendo just confirmed the existence of the Switch 2 earlier this week but stopped short of revealing any further details about the console. A previous report claimed the Switch 2 was targeting an early 2025 release, while another report in late February claimed the Switch 2 would launch in March 2025 to counter scalping.

Furukawa's new comments would appear to dispel the latter report. So far, all we know of the Switch 2 is that Nintendo plans to officially announce the new hardware in the current fiscal year. There isn't a timetable for the Switch successor's launch, so it's clearly happening later rather than sooner.

Until then, though, we've got a new Nintendo Direct to look forward to next month in June. Don't expect any console news there, though - Nintendo previously stated this showcase would be focused purely on games coming to the current Switch.

