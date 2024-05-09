X-Men ’97 is setting up two major – and devastating – comic book storylines for a potential season 2

X-Men '97 episode 9 was quite a doozy – and its ending sets up two major comic book-accurate storylines that might very well be the focus for (a yet to be greenlit) season 2.

Warning: major spoilers for X-Men '97 episode 9 below!

Towards the end of what was already a rough and emotional episode, two key events take place: Magneto uses his magnetism powers to rip Wolverine's metal skeleton out of his body and strip the Adamantium from it; and Xavier, unable to reason with Magneto about his decision to destroy what's left of humankind, decides to force his way inside his brain.

Both of these events occur in Fatal Attractions, a storyline featured in the 1993 comic X-Men #25. While it may have seemed like Magneto killed Wolverine at the end of episode 9, the comics see Jean Grey use her telekinetic powers to hold Wolverine's skeleton together. He lives, but at what cost?

With no Adamantium in his bones, Logan unfortunately becomes a feral creature. As for the brain battle between Professor Xavier and Magneto, this leads to the creation of Onslaught, a sentient psychic entity that goes on to seemingly kill the entire Avengers and Fantastic Four before eventually being defeated.

The series has not let up on the back-to-back tragedies, killing off beloved X-Man Gambit and Jean Grey clone Madelyne Pryor during a genocide that occurs on the mutant planet of Genosha. Because of this, and a quote from series creator Beau DeMayo saying that the worst is yet to come, can only assume that we're headed straight into Fatal Attractions territory.

The first 9 episodes of X-Men '97 are streaming now on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.