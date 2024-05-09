Win a Jada remote-control Godzilla figure!

Godzilla got a makeover for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the latest entry in the MonsterVerse movie franchise, with purplish dorsal plates along his back – something reflected in Jada Toys’ latest remote-control figure.

Standing 12.5” tall and measuring 25” long from head to tail, the Jada Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Heat-Ray Breath Godzilla R/C figure comes with a controller shaped like Godzilla’s foot, which you can use to move the figure forward, left and right, making a stomping noise as he goes. His dorsal fins light up, and you can also make him whip his tail about as he walks, emit a fearsome roar, or let out a blast of heat ray breath.

Here’s the best bit: if you pop some water into a hatch on the top of his head, a cloud of vapour will come out when he performs his heat ray blast. Very cool! Suitable for ages 8+, the figure comes with four AA batteries and two AAA batteries included. Here's a short video of it in action.

The Jada Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Heat-Ray Breath Godzilla R/C figure is in stores now, but we have two to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

(Image credit: Jada Toys)