The Matrix 4 will feature "a new Morpheus," teases Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

The Matrix 4 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has talked about his version of Morpheus, the character played by Laurence Fishburne in the previous films.

"Laurence already did what had to be done," Abdul-Mateen told Entertainment Weekly. "I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus."

Speculation on why Abdul-Mateen is playing a different version of the character has revolved around the video game The Matrix Online, which saw Morpheus killed – but the actor said he'd "be bullshitting" if he claimed the game affected his performance.

"I play a character who's definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus," Abdul-Mateen added. "This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There's a lot in our story that's about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn't exempt from that." The actor also reiterated: "This is definitely a different iteration of the character."

Fishburne has been clear that he won't be part of The Matrix 4, officially titled The Matrix Resurrections. "I have not been invited," he said back in August 2020. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."

Entertainment Weekly also debuted some brand new pictures of Resurrections, which show Abdul-Mateen as Morpheus, Keanu Reeves as Neo, and Jessica Henwick as her currently unknown character. Check them out below.

The Matrix Resurrections is still shrouded in mystery. So far, there's been one action-packed trailer, a website that allows you to choose between the red and blue pill, and an official synopsis that teases a Matrix that is "stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

The film will see the return of Carrie Anne-Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, while newcomers include Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra. Lana Wachowski returns to direct, and also co-wrote and co-produces the film, but without her sister Lilly Wachowski this time round.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives this December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max in the US. Until then, get up to speed on the franchise with our ultimate The Matrix recap.