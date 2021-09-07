A new Matrix 4 website has everyone thinking a trailer is coming very soon

Woah. A website dedicated to The Matrix has everyone talking. There's even evidence that the first Matrix 4 trailer could be inbound very soon.

Simply titled "What is the Matrix", the website features the movie's iconic green text falling down. There's not a whole lot else to learn from the website, as links underneath the text simply point to a Terms & Conditions section of the main Warner Bros. website.

However, there's reason to believe that this is preparing us for a trailer. Firstly, a new hashtag flair has appeared on Twitter. By posting #TheMatrixMovie, two pills appear alongside the hashtag – one red and one blue.

We already know, thanks to footage shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon, that, at some stage in the movie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character will offer Neo the choice between a red and a blue pill, reminiscent of that famous scene with Morpheus from the first movie. That footage also revealed that Neo – played by returning Keanu Reeves – will be in therapy with newcomer Neil Patrick Harris, the pair discussing Neo's dreams which are, in fact, his memories of the events of the previous three movies.

Could that footage be released this week? The Twitter flair and website certainly imply that marketing for The Matrix 4 – officially titled The Matrix Resurrections – is ramping up. Plus, there's a video doing the rounds on Twitter, from the UK city of Liverpool, that shows an advert for the Matrix 4 trailer, saying it will arrive in two days' time. That gives us an ETA of Thursday, September 9.

The evidence suggesting a trailer is coming soon is certainly mounting. Until we have direct confirmation, we cannot be 100% sure, but keep an eye on Total Film socials for when the first Matrix 4 footage does eventually drop.

The Matrix Resurrections reaches cinemas and HBO Max on December 22. In the meantime, be sure to check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way soon.