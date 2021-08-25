The Matrix 4 has an official title, and we have a description of the trailer

The fourth Matrix movie now has an official title: The Matrix Resurrections.

The title was announced as part of Warner Bros. Cinema Con presentation, where the studio dropped the first teaser trailer. This confirms the title which was leaked a while back, which emerged in a now-deleted Instagram post. The long-awaited sequel sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, who reprise their roles despite exiting the simulation at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.

The studio has yet to put the trailer online, but footage descriptions have made their way online, chronicling the major beats.

Set to Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit", the trailer opens on Neo in discussion with his therapist, played by Neil Patrick Harris. They discuss his dreams, which are in fact, his memories of the events of the previous three movies.

One thing is certain from this point, something's switched in reality, because not only does Neo not remember Zion and The Matrix, he doesn't remember the people.

The scene cuts to a cafe, where Neo meets Trinity. As in, meets her for what appears to be the first time. They're strangers. But, something shudders beneath the moment as Trinity asks him: “Have we met before?”

The trailer ends as a mysterious man, played by franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, offers Neo the choice between a red and a blue pill, offering him a chance at the truth… which sounds like something Morpheus would say.

Filming on the movie wrapped back in November 2020, but plot details remain thin on the ground. Except for this new amnesia concept introduced in the teaser, we know several familiar names are back. Director Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister Lilly, returns to co-write the sequel with The Lazarus Project's Aleksandar Hemon and Cloud Atlas novelist David Mitchell.

On the casting front, returning alongside Reeves and Moss are Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt is back as Agent Johnson.

Newcomers include Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci , Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra, who told Variety earlier this year that her character is " something you don't expect ." All of the new additions are cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles, so no gleaning details from their character descriptions.