The Matrix 4 may have already finished filming, but we're only now learning about new cast members

Filming on The Matrix 4 may have wrapped back in November 2020, but new cast members are still being announced – Christina Ricci is the newest addition to the sci-fi action franchise, Collider reports.

An updated Warner Bros. press kit includes Ricci's name in the cast list, although there are no details about who she'll be playing yet. Ricci joins an already stacked cast: The Matrix 4 will see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity (who will apparently be overcoming the slight obstacle of, you know, dying at the end of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions ).

Jada Pinkett-Smith will also return as Niobe, while Lambert Wilson will reprise his role as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt is back as Agent Johnson. Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister Lilly, is back as director, as well as co-writing and co-producing the movie too (although Lilly is not involved with the movie).

Meanwhile, new additions to the franchise's cast include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Priyanka Chopra, who told Variety earlier this year that her character is "something you don't expect." That's about as far as any of them have given us in terms of clues, though, as everything is being kept tightly under wraps. However, the official title may have been leaked a few months ago – a now-deleted Instagram post from a crew member showed a letter from Wachowski that referred to the movie as "Matrix Resurrections". Nothing has been confirmed yet, though.

Ricci rose to fame as precocious and dark-humored adolescent Wednesday Addams in 1991's gothic comedy The Addams Family. She went on to star in movies like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas , Prozac Nation, and Sleepy Hollow , and she worked with Wachowski once before on 2008's Speed Racer. The Matrix 4 will be her first role in a big Hollywood blockbuster for some time.